Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted on 27-Jun-2022 17:24
D-Link has launched the G415, an AX1500 4G Smart Router that allows you to use your SIM card to share a 3G or 4G mobile network access through a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 network or any of its three gigabit Ethernet ports....
New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:49
The demand for video games in New Zealand continues to explode according to consumer sales data released by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA)....
Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:37
The new tool allows AI to be broadly harnessed by developers to write and complete code....
Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:20
The new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivalled comfort and audio quality in a study, versatile design for the modern gamer....
Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:11
Sleep Profile is rolling out in the Fitbit app to Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices....
Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:04
As a mid-range 3000-series unit, the FS3410 is a cost-effective powerhouse with excellent out-of-the-box networking capabilities....
Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted on 15-Jun-2022 17:08
Intel has announced the availability of the Intel Arc A380 graphics processing unit (GPU), the first of its Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products, providing mainstream gamers and content creators with a new option....
JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted on 15-Jun-2022 17:05
The PartyBox Encore Essential boasts 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox light show that syncs to music, in a smaller and portable design....
New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted on 13-Jun-2022 08:35
From June 13, TVNZ OnDemand will have a new name, look and feel when TVNZ+ launches....
Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted on 10-Jun-2022 17:10
The Chromecast has evolved a lot since its first release but the imminent launch of the Chromecast with Google TV brings a sea of changes....