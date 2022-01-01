Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2019 Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Discussion
Created by Batman, last reply by Batman on 10-Jul-2022 20:21 (35250 replies)
Pages ... 2348 2349 2350

Hybrid using a lot of petrol
Created by Eva888, last reply by Eva888 on 10-Jul-2022 15:13 (100 replies)
Pages ... 5 6 7

Suspicious behaviour from Postie - caught on camera
Created by Handsomedan, last reply by insane on 8-Jul-2022 01:28 (42 replies)
Pages ... 2 3

Wordle... getting started
Created by rogercruse, last reply by evnafets on 11-Jul-2022 08:54 (2070 replies)
Pages ... 136 137 138

Does this bill for installing an outside plug seem expensive
Created by Garvos, last reply by gregmcc on 10-Jul-2022 16:15 (61 replies)
Pages ... 3 4 5

Dome security cameras - how to deal with 'fog' at night?
Created by jonathan18, last reply by siyuan on 8-Jul-2022 17:38 (10 replies)

Copy photos from iPhone
Created by xpd, last reply by 1024kb on 10-Jul-2022 20:13 (27 replies)
Pages ... 2

Fibre speed question
Created by PhilANZ, last reply by xpd on 8-Jul-2022 14:27 (18 replies)
Pages ... 2

PrePay - mobile data that doesn't expire?
Created by TechnoGuy001, last reply by Linux on 8-Jul-2022 01:11 (17 replies)
Pages ... 2

How to Use Router Functions on ONT
Created by alasta, last reply by alasta on 10-Jul-2022 17:54 (7 replies)

[Annoy] What's something small that really annoys you?
Created by Finch, last reply by Rikkitic on 10-Jul-2022 10:54 (17031 replies)
Pages ... 1134 1135 1136

Orcon Fibre - Rock solid for years, now having video receiving hangs in Google Meets
Created by rh2600, last reply by rh2600 on 7-Jul-2022 16:15 (7 replies)



D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted on 27-Jun-2022 17:24
D-Link has launched the G415, an AX1500 4G Smart Router that allows you to use your SIM card to share a 3G or 4G mobile network access through a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 network or any of its three gigabit Ethernet ports....

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted on 10-Jun-2022 17:10
The Chromecast has evolved a lot since its first release but the imminent launch of the Chromecast with Google TV brings a sea of changes....

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted on 9-Jun-2022 20:31
HP has sent me an HP Envy Inspire 7900e, an all-in-one printer that allows you to print, copy and scan documents and photos....

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted on 4-Jun-2022 11:10
I have just received a Philips Hue Starter Kit for a fresh look at it. My previous experience, six years ago, was very much looking at its API and programming actions. A lot of things changed over the years and since then smart assistants made a big push into the consumer market, so now would be a good time to look at the kit again....

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted on 12-May-2022 17:56
It's been some time since I have the chance to play with a large laptop, and the HP Omen 16 2021 gaming laptop is one large beast....


What is Geekzone? »
Geekzone is a community where people like you can participate in a range of discussions, separated in forums. We also have tech news and reviews.

You participate by creating a topic and engaging with other users via replies.

We all agree to follow the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG) and keep discussions on topic.

If you need help with something, just want to discuss an idea or need a suggestion for something you are planning, join in.

The site is free to use, supported by advertising. We ask you to not block ads. Alternatively we offer an ad-free subscription.


How do i find the name / brand of my wireless keyboard?
Created by gordonisnz, last reply by 1101 on 11-Jul-2022 09:38 (14 replies)

What movie did you just watch, and how was it? (expect some spoilers but try not to post any!)
Created by gehenna, last reply by Handsomedan on 11-Jul-2022 09:34 (5356 replies)
Pages ... 356 357 358

Geekzone Rugby (Union) Discussion Thread
Created by networkn, last reply by JPNZ on 11-Jul-2022 09:33 (6982 replies)
Pages ... 464 465 466

Sky Sport Now - 2019 changes
Created by arnies, last reply by tdgeek on 11-Jul-2022 09:30 (775 replies)
Pages ... 50 51 52

Captured by camera - What I shot today
Created by Stu, last reply by Eva888 on 11-Jul-2022 09:24 (262 replies)
Pages ... 16 17 18

Suggestions for a security camera (for a flat bedroom)
Created by Loaf, last reply by andrew75 on 11-Jul-2022 09:21 (8 replies)

Vodaphone chatbot timing out while waiting for VF staff to reply
Created by brendonjw, last reply by brendonjw on 11-Jul-2022 09:10

How to remove this Dorf Tap handle???
Created by peng1nz, last reply by peng1nz on 11-Jul-2022 09:04

something funky with routing to www.facebook.com
Created by NickMack, last reply by NickMack on 11-Jul-2022 09:00 (4 replies)

Wordle... getting started
Created by rogercruse, last reply by evnafets on 11-Jul-2022 08:54 (2070 replies)
Pages ... 136 137 138

EV (electric vehicle) general news
Created by Linuxluver, last reply by wellygary on 11-Jul-2022 08:39 (7530 replies)
Pages ... 500 501 502

How to get TV3 on Samsung Frame
Created by Lightbulb, last reply by Buckchoi on 11-Jul-2022 08:02 (12 replies)

What game(s) are you playing now?
Created by kickintheeye, last reply by Handle9 on 11-Jul-2022 07:08 (1374 replies)
Pages ... 90 91 92

Office skills testing
Created by shrub, last reply by everettpsycho on 10-Jul-2022 22:13 (5 replies)

Hybrid cars, and which ones are available these days
Created by quickymart, last reply by quickymart on 10-Jul-2022 21:45 (253 replies)
Pages ... 15 16 17

SONY 2022 OLED & LCD LINE UP.
Created by Movieman, last reply by Kiwiuk on 10-Jul-2022 21:15 (92 replies)
Pages ... 5 6 7

Xiaomi Mibox 3 - Android 9.0 USB Ethernet Adapter?
Created by boonrider, last reply by boonrider on 10-Jul-2022 21:03 (3 replies)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Created by FineWine, last reply by freitasm on 10-Jul-2022 21:01 (65 replies)
Pages ... 3 4 5

WTB - Haswel Xeon V3 CPU
Created by Psilan, last reply by Psilan on 10-Jul-2022 20:48 (5 replies)

[WTB] DDR4 ECC Unbuffered (*not* registered)
Created by SomeoneSomewhere, last reply by SomeoneSomewhere on 10-Jul-2022 20:37



New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:49
The demand for video games in New Zealand continues to explode according to consumer sales data released by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA)....

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:37
The new tool allows AI to be broadly harnessed by developers to write and complete code....

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:20
The new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivalled comfort and audio quality in a study, versatile design for the modern gamer....

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:11
Sleep Profile is rolling out in the Fitbit app to Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices....

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted on 26-Jun-2022 14:04
As a mid-range 3000-series unit, the FS3410 is a cost-effective powerhouse with excellent out-of-the-box networking capabilities....

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted on 15-Jun-2022 17:08
Intel has announced the availability of the Intel Arc A380 graphics processing unit (GPU), the first of its Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products, providing mainstream gamers and content creators with a new option....

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted on 15-Jun-2022 17:05
The PartyBox Encore Essential boasts 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox light show that syncs to music, in a smaller and portable design....

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted on 13-Jun-2022 08:35
From June 13, TVNZ OnDemand will have a new name, look and feel when TVNZ+ launches....

