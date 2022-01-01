Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums



D-Link has launched the G415, an AX1500 4G Smart Router that allows you to use your SIM card to share a 3G or 4G mobile network access through a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 network or any of its three gigabit Ethernet ports....The demand for video games in New Zealand continues to explode according to consumer sales data released by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA)....The new tool allows AI to be broadly harnessed by developers to write and complete code....The new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivalled comfort and audio quality in a study, versatile design for the modern gamer....Sleep Profile is rolling out in the Fitbit app to Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices....As a mid-range 3000-series unit, the FS3410 is a cost-effective powerhouse with excellent out-of-the-box networking capabilities....Intel has announced the availability of the Intel Arc A380 graphics processing unit (GPU), the first of its Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products, providing mainstream gamers and content creators with a new option....The PartyBox Encore Essential boasts 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox light show that syncs to music, in a smaller and portable design....From June 13, TVNZ OnDemand will have a new name, look and feel when TVNZ+ launches....The Chromecast has evolved a lot since its first release but the imminent launch of the Chromecast with Google TV brings a sea of changes....