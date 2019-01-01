Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Microsoft Translator understands te reo Māori
Posted on 22-Nov-2019 08:46 | Filed under: News



Microsoft Corp. is including te reo Māori in its Microsoft Translator application, which will enable instant translations of text from more than 60 languages into te reo Māori and vice versa. Through the Microsoft Translator application, the Māori language will be available to more people around the world through the use of advanced machine learning translation technology. Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, announced the news today via his blog.

 

“To focus only on shaping the future ignores the value of the past, as well as our responsibility to preserve and celebrate the te reo Māori heritage. Which is why we are proud to announce the inclusion of te reo Māori in our free Microsoft Translator app.”

 

The free Translator software will be widely available on computers or smart devices, enabling people around the world to instantly translate text and documents into te reo Māori and vice versa, as well as the many other languages supported by the app such as Spanish and Chinese.

 

“Microsoft has been working with language experts on projects that include te reo Māori in our platforms and software for more than 14 years. We want to provide better access to Māori language and culture via the technology Kiwis use every day. Prime Minister Ardern has called for 1 million new te reo Māori speakers by 2040. We’re determined to support this goal, and including te reo Māori in Microsoft Translator is one more action we can take to help make the language accessible to as many people as possible,” said Anne Taylor, Education Lead at Microsoft New Zealand. 

 

Microsoft Translator needs to ‘learn’ te reo Māori in order to provide accurate translations that grow and change with the language, recognising that language is a breathing, living thing. The translation model employed for te reo Māori will use Microsoft’s AI technology, which will allow the accuracy of the translations to be continually updated and refined.

 

Te Taka Keegan, senior lecturer in Computer Science at Waikato University, is one of the many experts who helped guide the project from the beginning and is excited to finally see the platform made available to millions of people worldwide.

 

“The development of this Māori language tool would not have been possible without many people working towards a common goal over many years. I’m delighted to finally see this project come to life and not only support the everyday use of te reo Māori in our schools and workplaces here in Aotearoa, but help scholars, researchers and ordinary people access and study the language around the world.”

 

Brad Smith said the te reo Māori project forms part of a broader programme of work to support indigenous languages and culture worldwide.

 

“When a community loses a language, it loses its connection to the past – and part of its present. It loses a piece of its identity. As we think about protecting this heritage and the importance of preserving language, we believe that new technology can help,” he said.

 



More information: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/translator/ap...







Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:



Trending now »

Hot discussions in our forums right now:

White Island eruption
Created by Fred99, last reply by tdgeek on 18-Dec-2019 22:58 (342 replies)
Pages... 21 22 23

Why does Geekzone serve up such tiny font?
Created by 1eStar, last reply by eracode on 18-Dec-2019 19:32 (22 replies)
Pages... 2

Who can we complain to about Samsung / Android ignoring 25 and 24 fps options for shooting video
Created by normanc, last reply by Dial111 on 18-Dec-2019 17:09 (39 replies)
Pages... 2 3

Things that you hate about being a parent
Created by blackjack17, last reply by Kiwifruta on 18-Dec-2019 23:00 (126 replies)
Pages... 7 8 9

Which CPU is better?
Created by kiwis, last reply by toejam316 on 18-Dec-2019 21:31 (18 replies)
Pages... 2

What Video Card to get
Created by kiwis, last reply by kiwis on 18-Dec-2019 20:40 (16 replies)
Pages... 2

SD Card issue
Created by philnz47, last reply by ANglEAUT on 15-Dec-2019 19:56 (13 replies)

Neighbours fibre install - No ONT?
Created by sittingduckz, last reply by michaelmurfy on 18-Dec-2019 22:39 (12 replies)