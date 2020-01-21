AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600

AMD has introduced AMD Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products, harnessing the power of AMD RDNA architecture and innovative software features to provide the ultimate in high-performance, high-fidelity experiences for 1080p gamers.

The new AMD Radeon RX 5600 series lineup includes the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, available in custom designs from AMD board partners, as well as the AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card, available in pre-configured desktop systems, including the new Alienware Aurora gaming PC. The new family also includes the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU, designed to deliver world-class 1080p gaming for laptop PCs, including the new Dell G5 15 SE. AMD also introduced the AMD Radeon RX 5700M GPUs to power the most advanced high-performance gaming laptop PCs.

Built on AMD RDNA architecture and industry-leading 7nm process technology, alongside high-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 technology and high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Radeon RX 5600 series graphics deliver ultra-high levels of performance and power efficiency. The flagship AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card delivers up to 20 percent higher performance on average across today’s top AAA games, and up to 10 percent higher performance on average across popular esports titles versus the competition.

“From heart-pounding esports competitions to eye-popping AAA blockbusters, today’s games demand more performance, higher framerates and lower latency than ever before,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “There are 90 million active users on Steam, and over 64 percent of gamers who participated in a recent Steam survey reported playing at 1080p. We’re committed to providing all 1080p gamers with the raw horsepower and incredible features that enable the absolute best gaming experiences with all settings maxed out. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT more than delivers, powering the ultimate in 1080p gaming at a price point that is sure to delight gamers everywhere.”

“Holding true to Dell and Alienware’s commitment to a no-compromise experience, the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU allows Dell G5 15 SE users enjoy high-quality, high-performance, immersive gaming on the go, using low power,” said Vivian Lien, vice president of Alienware and Dell Gaming. “Our desktop users will also benefit from the AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card by bringing top-notch performance and rich features to our newly designed Alienware Aurora.”

Delivering world-class performance and power efficiency, AMD Radeon RX 5600 series graphics offer all the capabilities and advanced Radeon Software features of the higher-end AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics, including:

AMD RDNA Architecture – Built for superior performance, scalability and power efficiency, and designed to power the future of gaming. The AMD RDNA-powered Radeon RX 5600 series provides up to 2.1X higher gaming performance-per-watt than the Radeon RX 590 graphics card based on the prior-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture.

Radeon Boost – Delivers a performance increase during fast-motion gaming scenarios, including up to a 37 percent boost in Overwatch at 1440p, by dynamically reducing image resolution, increasing framerates and fluidity, as well as bolstering responsiveness with little to no perceptible change in image quality.

Radeon Anti-Lag – Radeon Anti-Lag significantly decreases input-to-display response times, including making Apex Legends up to 22 percent more responsive, and offers a competitive edge in gameplay.

Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS)12 – Brings crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process effects in DirectX 9, 11, 12 and Vulkan titles. When paired with Radeon GPU upscaling, RIS enables sharp visuals and fluid frame rates on high-resolution displays.

AMD FidelityFX – An open-source toolkit for game developers making it easier for them to add high-quality post-process effects that make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance. Available on GPUOpen, FidelityFX features Contrast-Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), which draws out detail in low-contrast areas while minimizing artifacts caused by typical image sharpening routines.

Adding to the baseline AMD FreeSync tier, AMD is introducing new AMD FreeSync Premium tiers to make it easier for gamers to identify and select displays that deliver the best, high-refresh, ultra-smooth gaming experience:

AMD FreeSync Technology – Delivers smooth, tear-free and low-latency performance for monitors, laptop PCs and TVs that meet AMD’s comprehensive certification process.

AMD FreeSync Premium Technology – Building upon the FreeSync tier, equips serious gamers with fluid, tear-free gameplay at peak performance, with at least a 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and support for low framerate compensation (LFC) technology.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Technology – Provides the true HDR experience, combining smooth gaming at peak performance with stunning high dynamic range (HDR) visuals.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are expected to be available beginning January 21, 2020, for an SEP of $279 USD from AMD board partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX. The AMD Radeon RX 5600, RX 5600M and RX 5700M are expected to be available in OEM systems beginning in the first quarter of 2020. The Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop is expected to be available in April, and the new Alienware Aurora gaming desktop is expected to be available in the coming weeks.