AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors

AMD has announced the world’s first x86 8-core ultrathin laptop processors1 as part of the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor family, built on the groundbreaking “Zen 2” core architecture with innovative 7nm process technology and optimized high performance Radeon graphics in an SOC design. As the third generation of AMD Ryzen Mobile processors, the new 4000 Series provides unprecedented performance levels, significant design enhancements, and incredible power efficiency for ultrathin and gaming laptops. AMD also announced the AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processor family powered by “Zen” architecture, enabling modern computing experiences with real performance for a wider range of laptop users. Consumers will be able to purchase the first AMD Ryzen 4000 Series and Athlon 3000 Series powered laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others starting in Q1 2020, with more systems expected to launch throughout 2020 with global OEM partners.

In addition, AMD announced the highly anticipated 64-core, 128-thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will be available globally expected February 7, 2020. Purpose-built to enable extreme performance for 3D, visual effects, and video professionals, the 3990X delivers up to 51% faster rendering performance than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor.

“We are kicking off 2020 with a bang, bringing unmatched performance, graphics, and longer battery life to ultrathin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute. “We saw historic portfolio growth for AMD Ryzen Mobile-powered systems in 2019, and we are already on track to bring wider system adoption of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in 2020 from major OEM partners, offering twice the power-efficiency from the previous generation.”

Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series Mobile Processors provide incredible responsiveness and portability, delivering disruptive performance for ultrathin laptops with a configurable 15W TDP. Additionally, with more than 90 million laptop gamers and creators, the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors are the new standard for gaming and content creation in innovative, thin and light laptops with a configurable 45W TDP.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 4800-U offers:

Up to 4% greater single-thread performance and up to 90% faster multithreaded performance than the competition

Up to 18% faster graphics performance than the competition

The new AMD Ryzen 7 4800-H offers:

Up to 5% greater single-threaded and up to 46% greater multi-threaded performance than the competition

Up to 25% faster 4K video encoding using Adobe Premier than the competition

Up to 39% greater gameplay physics simulation performance than the competition

AMD also detailed AMD SmartShift technology, allowing users to harness Ryzen 4000 Mobile Processors, Radeon Graphics, and the latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition, advancing computing experiences by efficiently optimizing performance as needed taking gaming experiences to unprecedented new levels. By dynamically shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, AMD SmartShift technology seamlessly delivers up to 10% greater gaming performance and up to 12% more content creation performance.

AMD also launched the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, the world’s first 64-core desktop processor. Creators around the world can purchase the industry-leading processor from participating global retailers and system integrators with on-shelf availability expected February 7, 2020.

With an unprecedented amount of single-socket compute performance in a desktop platform, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will be the definitive solution for digital content creation professionals working with 3D animation, raytraced VFX, and 8K video codecs delivering up to 51% greater performance than the industry-leading Ryzen Threadripper 3970X in 3D Ray Tracing with the MAXON Cinema4D Renderer and a Cinebench R20.06 score of 25,399 points for a single processor.

Also announced today, the new AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processor family expands the reach of the powerful “Zen” architecture to mainstream notebooks. Athlon 3000 Series enables modern computing experiences such as Windows Hello and Cortana, real performance for day-to-day productivity, and Full HD streaming. Offering up to 86% faster graphics and up to 51% better productivity performance over the competition, systems are slated to be available from global OEMs in early 2020.