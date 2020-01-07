Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation

The next generation of Suunto arrives with the reveal of the new Suunto 7, a premium smartwatch that combines Suunto’s versatile sports expertise with the helpful smart features from Wear OS by Google. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform, Suunto 7 delivers a seamless integration of Wear OS by Google for an experience that supports sports and everyday life in one, streamlined interface.

Heikki Norta, chief digital officer and president of connected devices and digital services at Amer Sports Corporation, Suunto’s parent company said “Today, whether sport is your passion or your lunch-hour escape, we live in a blended life that demands a technology partner who does not sacrifice functionality in sport or everyday use. Suunto set out to overcome the challenge of designing a smart watch with robust sports watch features, and vice versa, in order to help users get the most out of both their sports and their busy lives. Combining Suunto’s decades worth of versatile sports and outdoor expertise with the helpful smartwatch features from Wear OS by Google provides an incredible opportunity for us to inspire new and expanding audiences to explore their surroundings, wherever those adventures might take them.”

The Suunto 7 boasts the new vivid, full-colour offline outdoor maps, which enable athletes to follow their location on-the-go with an ultra-bright OLED touch-sensitive display, as well as wrist-based control of music playlists for convenience on the go.

In addition to these new features, the Suunto 7 delivers sport expertise, with more than 70 sport modes from running and cycling to skiing and yoga, battery life to support a full day of active smartwatch use and still have enough juice left for your daily workout including accurate exercise measurement with wrist-based heartrate tracking, barometer for elevation readings, and training insights.

Balancing sport and everyday expertise, Suunto’s integration of Wear OS by Google delivers proactive and personalised help from Google Assistant, secure payment options with Google Pay, and personalised coaching from Google Fit. Thousands of additional apps are available on the Google Play app store.

“The Suunto 7, based on our advanced Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, is the first smartwatch to deploy the dedicated Sports experience mode with up to 12 hours with continuous GPS tracking or up to 48 hours in daily use enabled by our platform,” said Pankaj Kedia, head of Qualcomm Wearables “We are delighted to be collaborating with Suunto to combine the best of sports, style, and smarts in this powerful smartwatch designed for both the extreme and casual athletes.”

The Suunto 7 will be available on January 31 online and at select retail partners, including JB Hi-Fi and Torpedo 7, with an RRP of NZ$ 479.