NZ Police releases public app

Police have released a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices, providing another channel for the public to access policing services, information, news and alerts while on the go and when it suits them.

The NZ Police app is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush, says the app gives users an easy way to receive national and local Police news, alerts and safety advice; report incidents and issues to Police via the new 105 online form; and access other policing services. With customisable notifications, app users can opt in and choose what Police news and alerts they want to receive.

“Our staff will always be at the centre of keeping people safe and making them feel safe. However, as Commissioner, I’ve also ensured we are able to maximise technology developments to provide for new and improved ways to access and receive policing services, as part of our mission ‘to be the safest country’.

Commissioner Bush says the app is part of a wider suite of work Police is undertaking to modernise its service delivery to ensure everyone in New Zealand, including international visitors, can access policing services anywhere, anytime.

“I look forward to announcing further digital technology developments in early 2020.”

The NZ Police app allows users to keep up to date with Police news, nationally and in your district, receive real-time emergency alerts for traffic and major national events as well as see media releases, Ten One articles and other news content from Police.

Users can also easily use the 105 online form to report any non-emergency situation to Police, as well as get updates or add information to an existing 105 report. Other features include infringement fee or ticket payment and lookup vehicle registration to see if it is listed as stolen.