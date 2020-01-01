Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection

Withings, pioneer of the connected health movement and connected analogue watches, has unveiled ScanWatch, the world's first clinically validated hybrid smartwatch to detect both risk of arrhythmia (AFib) and sleep apnea, all from the wrist.

Like all of Withings trackers, ScanWatch is a sophisticated activity monitor able to track parameters such as steps, calories, elevation, workout routes (via connected GPS) and can automatically recognise daily activities such as walking, running, swimming and cycling among others.

ScanWatch’s high-end craftsmanship includes a waterproof, 316L stainless steel case and sapphire glass watch face. Its face shows the time as well as a sub-dial that shows the percentage of daily step goals achieved, which are set and managed within the Health Mate app.

The PMOLED hybrid display is larger than previous Withings hybrid watch models and shows important health and sports data such as daily and previous day steps, daily and previous sleep score, calories, distance and heart rate. Users can scroll through each screen thanks to a newly designed digital crown on the side of the watch. The digital crown also allows users to launch an ECG record and SPO2 measurement, launch workout modes and deactivate/set alarms. The watch’s display shows smartphone notifications, which appear automatically along with a discrete vibration.

The wearable connects to the dedicated Health Mate app that provides data and insights, as well as the ability to schedule activity reminders, set goals and manage success. Health Mate connects with more than 100 third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, or MyFitnessPal to help people manage their health and wellness from multiple sources.

In addition, it offers Fitness Level assessments through an indicator called VO2 Max, which measures the heart and muscles ability to convert oxygen into energy during physical exercise. This fitness metric will help users to optimize their training, increase performance and achieve long-term fitness objectives.

Developed by cardiologists and sleep experts, it is Withings’ most medically advanced wearable to date, helping users and their physicians monitor overall health with a smartwatch that identifies highly prevalent, yet largely under-diagnosed cardiovascular and sleep issues early.



With nearly 1 billion adults worldwide estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea and research showing that atrial fibrillation will reach epidemic proportions worldwide in the coming decade, the need for these high tech, medical devices are now more prevalent than ever.



“ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea - two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions,” said Withings CEO, Mathieu Letombe. “Worn throughout the day and night, ScanWatch provides an early warning system, collecting and sharing critical health data with users and their physicians.”

ScanWatch can detect if a user has AFib (irregular heart rhythm) or if their heart rhythm is slow, high or normal thanks to its ability to take a medical grade electrocardiogram (ECG) on-demand as well as its proactive heart scanning feature.

Since AFib symptoms are irregular or may not even be known to users, ScanWatch offers a new early warning detection capability. Through its embedded PPG sensor, the device has the ability to continuously monitor heart rate, which allows it to alert users to a potential issue even if they don’t feel palpitations. When ScanWatch detects an irregular heartbeat through its heart rate sensor, it will prompt the user via the watch display to take an ECG reading.

When users do experience symptoms or have been alerted of an abnormal heart rate, they can easily take an ECG, in just 30 seconds, through three built-in electrodes by simply touching both sides of the bezel. During the measurement, users can see the live electrocardiogram displayed on the watch screen or in the accompanying Health Mate app.

ScanWatch is also able to detect the presence of night sleep apnea episodes through an SpO2 sensor that emits and absorbs a light wave passing through blood vessels. All night long, it measures oxygen saturation levels to identify when levels are inadequate due to breathing disturbances such as sleep apnea.

Once the reading is complete, the results can be viewed both directly on the watch screen and in the app. A history of all recordings, their associated classifications and any noted comments or symptoms are stored in the app. All data collected can easily be shared with a doctor or healthcare professional.

With an impressive 30-day battery life, ScanWatch shares the elegant analogue look of previous Withings’ hybrid watches with a number of enhanced design elements. It features a larger digital display than previous models as well as improved navigation through newly created crown dial.

Pending medical clearance, ScanWatch will be available in New Zealand and Australia in Q2 2020 starting at NZ$ 479. In addition to the two watch size options (38mm and 42mm), users will be able to select from a variety of colour options and select from swappable soft silicone and leather wristbands.