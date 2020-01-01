JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming

At CES 2020, JBL unveiled its first-ever headset range and PC speakers designed exclusively for gamers, featuring JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology. The JBL Quantum Range delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy for a true competitive advantage. .

Boasting seven headset models, the range includes options for both casual and competitive gamers, from wired to wireless, and entry to professional level. The JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600 and JBL Quantum 800 feature the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND sound technology powered by the JBL QuantumENGINE PC software.

This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds in added dimensions with height channels that replicate a much wider, realistic spatial soundstage to facilitate next-generation cinematic game immersion. The flagship JBL Quantum ONE takes sound even further with exclusive JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 sound technology that uses proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, enabling competitive gamers to hear enemies and movements around them like never before.

“Our world-class team of acoustic engineers delved deep into the gaming arena to define the most accurate soundscape in gaming,” said Ms. Grace Koh, VP and General Manager, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at HARMAN. “During the design process, we tested extensively with gamers around the world to develop the most advanced predictive algorithm for the JBL Quantum Range, making every game immersive and every gamer more competitive. Setting a new standard with the finest audio quality, the JBL QuantumSURROUND technology is expertly engineered to outperform the most popular spatial sound technologies available for gaming headsets today.”



All headsets in the JBL Quantum Range have multi-platform capabilities for seamless connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR. The JBL Quantum Range incorporates best-in-class flip-up or detachable boom microphones with echo-cancelling technology, which enables users to focus on voice rather than background noises for crystal-clear communication.

The JBL Quantum Range also features PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 100, JBL Quantum 200, JBL Quantum 300 and JBL Quantum 400 models, and premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 600, JBL Quantum 800 and JBL Quantum ONE models. No matter the model, each headset provides players with long-lasting quality and comfort for marathon gaming sessions.

Complementing JBL’s gaming headset line-up is the JBL Quantum DUO speaker, which pairs JBL’s proprietary surround sound with Dolby Digital to provide a PC gaming speaker that goes deeper into the action. Players can easily pin-point incoming fire, hear enemies creeping up from behind or feel the roar of explosive action with JBL’s QuantumSOUND Signature. Exposed drivers and tweeters deliver incredible sound clarity, ensuring that users never miss a step, shot or jump during their gameplay. The JBL Quantum DUO’s unique lighting effects supercharge the gaming rig, allowing players to choose from a variety of colour options and lighting patterns to visualize the beat. Like the rest of the JBL Quantum Range, the JBL Quantum DUO is fully compatible with any gaming system, including PC, Mac, Windows and gaming consoles, which can be effortlessly connected with audio-in and USB.