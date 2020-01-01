Ring launches indoor-only security camera

Ring has announced the company’s first-ever indoor-only security camera. Ring Indoor Cam is Ring’s most affordable camera yet -- available for purchase on February 18 for just AU$ 99.00.

With its compact design, the new Ring Indoor Cam can be mounted just about anywhere in the home and features up to 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording.

The device also includes privacy features that enable users to disable motion and audio recording right from the app, and an indicator light that displays whenever the camera is recording.

Ring also today announced the third-generation Ring Stick Up Cam, (available for purchase on January 29) the most versatile of the company’s cameras. The new Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in two power options: Battery AU$ 179.00, and Solar AU$ 259.00. Featuring up to 1080p HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and a wide viewing angle, Stick Up Cam provides flexible home security and privacy wherever it’s needed most.

Jamie Siminoff, Ring founder and Chief Inventor, said: “We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet, and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam and the all new Ring Stick Up Cam. As a team of inventors, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost effective and easy-to-use security products that make our neighbourhoods safer. With our growing lineup of both indoor and outdoor cams, varying in size and functionality, our customers have choices when determining how best to secure their homes.”

With the Ring app, you can link Indoor Cam and Stick Up Cam to compatible smart home devices from Ring and other leading brands for a smarter, more secure home.

Mark Fletcher, Ring APAC Managing Director, said: “Both new cameras announced today are Alexa enabled. Just say, “Alexa, show the back yard" to see Live View or “Alexa, answer the living room” to begin speaking with whoever is in the home. Users can also see who’s there with Indoor Cam, and open doors for friends and family right from their Ring app with select smart locks.”

Ring Indoor Cam Features

• Small footprint for easy, DIY installation virtually anywhere inside the home

• Up to 1080p HD video

• Two-way talk

• Live View

• Night vision

• Motion detection and motion-activated recording

• Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle

• Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle

• Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View

• Plug-in power for indoor use only

Next-Gen Stick Up Cam Features

• Flexible, DIY installation both indoors and outdoors

• Two-way talk

• Live View

• Up to 1080p HD video

• Night vision

• Motion detection and motion-activated recording

• Weather resistant

• Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle

• Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle

• Avoid video recording specific areas with the Privacy Zones feature

• Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View

• Available in two power options: Battery and Solar