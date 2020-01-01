Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted on 8-Feb-2020 20:36 | Filed under: News


Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand

With a vivid 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a built-in camera shutter, Echo Show 8 is amazon's most versatile smart display yet. The Echo Show 8 is the third device available in the Echo Show range, which also features the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show.

 

The Echo Show 8 has been designed with a busy family and home in mind – the size and resolution make it the ideal companion whether in the kitchen, living room, study or bedroom, and the HD resolution makes the Echo Show 8 perfect for watching TV shows, movies, or finding a new recipe.

 

Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite episodes of Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Carnival Row on Prime Video, catch up on the news from One News or look for dinner inspiration on taste.com.au. 

 

Australians can stay connected with video calling and messaging, making it easy to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Echo Show 8 can also connect with other Echo devices installed in the home, giving users the ability to make announcements through other devices – perfect for rallying the family when dinner is ready!

 

The Echo Show 8 can also control your compatible smart home devices through voice or on the easy-to-use display. When asked, Alexa can show security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

 

The Echo Show 8 is available from February 26, for RRP $269 from Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi NZ. A stand accessory is also available for $44.95 from the same retailers.

 



More information: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B07W16XS74/ref=a...



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:



Trending now »

Hot discussions in our forums right now:

Geekzone visit to Chorus Fibre Lab - Auckland
Created by freitasm, last reply by hio77 on 13-Feb-2020 23:59 (28 replies)
Pages... 2

2019 Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Discussion
Created by Batman, last reply by MadEngineer on 13-Feb-2020 21:45 (561 replies)
Pages... 36 37 38

Developer cancels home build contract within weeks of move in date. Relist for more.
Created by kingdragonfly, last reply by Paul1977 on 13-Feb-2020 22:31 (18 replies)
Pages... 2

Anyone gone to the Disputes Tribunal? - Likely need to take a 2Degrees retail store to court.
Created by tehgerbil, last reply by networkn on 13-Feb-2020 16:34 (15 replies)

Hobbies forum ?
Created by xpd, last reply by networkn on 13-Feb-2020 16:41 (14 replies)

Locate centre of studs from over the top of weatherboards
Created by E3xtc, last reply by SomeoneSomewhere on 13-Feb-2020 21:01 (13 replies)

Android TV boxes
Created by beenz, last reply by Handle9 on 13-Feb-2020 17:58 (37 replies)
Pages... 2 3

Concert FM to move to AM only, Sky and Streaming, this must be wrong
Created by cyril7, last reply by Rikkitic on 12-Feb-2020 21:54 (100 replies)
Pages... 5 6 7