Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand

With a vivid 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a built-in camera shutter, Echo Show 8 is amazon's most versatile smart display yet. The Echo Show 8 is the third device available in the Echo Show range, which also features the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show.

The Echo Show 8 has been designed with a busy family and home in mind – the size and resolution make it the ideal companion whether in the kitchen, living room, study or bedroom, and the HD resolution makes the Echo Show 8 perfect for watching TV shows, movies, or finding a new recipe.

Simply ask Alexa to play your favourite episodes of Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Carnival Row on Prime Video, catch up on the news from One News or look for dinner inspiration on taste.com.au.

Australians can stay connected with video calling and messaging, making it easy to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Echo Show 8 can also connect with other Echo devices installed in the home, giving users the ability to make announcements through other devices – perfect for rallying the family when dinner is ready!

The Echo Show 8 can also control your compatible smart home devices through voice or on the easy-to-use display. When asked, Alexa can show security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

The Echo Show 8 is available from February 26, for RRP $269 from Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi NZ. A stand accessory is also available for $44.95 from the same retailers.