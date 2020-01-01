Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted on 13-Feb-2020 18:05 | Filed under: News


Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships

Yourcar is a new, free online platform and marketplace that gives New Zealanders the ability to search, review and receive the best offers on new and nearly new vehicles from top rated, local and national dealers.  The company is currently working with about 50 new car dealerships nationwide. 

 

Yourcar allows people to compare new vehicles online and buy directly from trusted dealers on the platform. Consumers get better transparency into the purchasing process and get to avoid the traditional, onerous, but otherwise necessary requirement to haggle over price.

 

Yourcar keeps the customer in control throughout the process and provides complete transparency while matching people to their dream car with a few clicks. 

 

The real advantage is that people looking to buy a new vehicle don’t need spend endless weekends searching for cars across the country, instead, you can find, compare and purchase a car all in one place, explains Yourcar Founder and CEO Jack Harley.

 

“Finding your next car can be a long and difficult process.  With so many options out there, learning what a good price for a car is, where to buy it, and being able to compare it to other vehicles all on one website is a strong value proposition for consumers”, explains Jack.

 

“Stereotypes of the car industry are fairly negative, particularly with dealers. It has consumer trust, transparency and confidence issues. Yourcar’s goal is to help both sides navigate the industry as a trusted advisor and restore trust and transparency in the process,” says Jack.

 

Through the mobile friendly website, users input the type and model of car they want – and a list of dealerships stocking that car, and their contact details, appear. Buyers receive best offers upfront with no obligation or lengthy contract involved.

 

Yourcar only promotes reliable franchise dealerships that offer great customer service and provide quick and helpful responses to inquiries. Its algorithm uplifts dealerships that receive positive reviews, giving them top listings within the app. 

 

“This online portal was started to help Kiwis gain more confidence and control when buying their next new car,” says Jack. “It’s extremely challenging to find and compare vehicles, pricing and the features that are important to us. Yourcar displays all that information in an easy to compare and digestible way. It creates a great experience on the screen that translates all the way to the car lot.

 

“Yourcar saves new car buyer’s time and provides transparency.  It’s a smart way to choose and buy a new car,” says Jack.

 

But what’s in it for new car dealerships? Yourcar offers serious benefits to dealerships throughout the country by steering genuine buyers to them. It also bridges the gap between the real and digital world.  

 

Dealers know people research vehicles online, decide which car they want, and then engage a dealer to complete the transaction. Showroom visits and test drives are decreasing rapidly, so they also know they need to get in front of customers online. Buyers are demanding a better online experience, and dealers without strong online presences know they are missing out.

 

Moreover, dealerships prefer qualified buyers who have researched, understand and know that the vehicle they are viewing is the one they want – this saves dealerships time and resources. Yourcar partners are enabled to sell more cars in the showroom while reducing cost inefficiencies and improving stock turnover.

 

The Yourcar website also provides ‘new eyes’ to new car dealerships and is one more opportunity for them to engage with their next new, and qualified, customer.

 

“Dealerships need a simple and transparent way to reach people online. This is especially true for those without a strong digital footprint and Yourcar gives them that online presence,” says Jack. 

 

Yourcar leaves dealerships in control of their own sales – dealers still set the prices of their own stock. There is no set-up fee to join the platform, Yourcar only takes a small success fee on sold vehicles.

 



More information: https://yourcar.co.nz/...



