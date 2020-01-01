Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home

Withings is releasing two new products designed to help monitor blood pressure at home and a new smartwatch complementing its wearable line-up.

Combining stylish design with medical data traditionally only available in a clinical setting, the Withings BPM Core is the first-ever over-the-counter device in New Zealand with the ability to measure blood pressure, record an electrocardiogram (ECG) and listen to the heart via digital stethoscope. Within 90 seconds, this device can perform all three measurements.

In addition to this, its digital stethoscope listens for heart abnormalities to provide early detection of valvular heart disease, characterised by damage to one of the four heart valves that may require surgical intervention.

The Withings BPM Connect is an updated version of the classic Withings BPM, featuring an LED display and advanced sync options that make taking, viewing and sharing cardiovascular readings simpler than ever. Providing highly accurate heart rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements, the BPM Connect makes it even easier to take and view cardiovascular readings at home and share them with medical professionals.

With the help of state-of-the-art technology, the Withings Move ECG smartwatch allows anyone to easily monitor their cardiovascular health and prevent heart conditions through this sleek analogue watch with one-year battery life.

The MOVE ECG is the world’s first analogue watch to record an electrocardiogram (ECG) on demand. Move ECG comes with a hi-tech ECG feature that allows people to easily and affordably monitor their cardiovascular health. In fact, the advanced ECG feature can detect major heart disease, atrial fibrillation (AFib) at any time. AFib is the main form of irregular heart rhythm.

In addition to monitoring heart health, Move ECG is packed with advanced activity and sleep tracking features users have come to expect with Withings including the ability to track calories burned, pace, distance, workout routes and for the first time in a Withings watch – elevation tracking floors climbed. The watch also monitors sleep, analysing sleeping patterns including the length, depth and quality of sleep and is water-resistant up to 50 meters with a 12 months battery life.

Like all Withings devices, Move ECG connects to the dedicated Health Mate app for iOS and Android that provides data and insights, as well as the ability to schedule activity reminders, set goals and manages successes. Health Mate connects with more than 100 third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, or MyFitnessPal to help people manage their health and wellness from multiple sources.

All Withings BPM CORE, Withings BMP CONNECT and Withings MOVE ECG products are now available from JB-HiFi and Noel Leeming in New Zealand. Suggested retail prices are BPM CORE $ 479.95, BPM CONNECT $ 199.95 and MOVE ECG $ 279.95.