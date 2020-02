Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass

Ultimate Ears is expanding its award-winning lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers with Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM, the brand’s loudest and bassiest speaker yet, rocking triple the loudness and more than six times the bass of MEGABOOM 3. This new speaker needs no hype; HYPERBOOM keeps any party going with its booming bass, a wide dynamic range that brings your music to life, rendering every note in rich detail, and a rechargeable 24-hour battery.

HYPERBOOM also supports four input sources — two Bluetooth, one 3.5mm auxiliary and one optical audio — so you and your friends can play music from your phones, laptop or gaming console, and easily switch between them with just the press of a button. Need to move the fun from the living room to the backyard? Indoors or outdoors, the adaptive EQ on HYPERBOOM reads the environment and automatically adjusts the sound to fill any space.

“With HYPERBOOM, we’re taking our signature Ultimate Ears sound and making it bigger and louder than ever to get whole rooms of people on their feet dancing,” said Mindy Fournier, head of product management at Ultimate Ears. “Starting with beautifully rich sound, thumping bass and phenomenal dynamic range at any level, we added party-ready features like easy music sharing, adaptive EQ and up to 24 hours of battery life so you can rock any party, in any room, and have the perfect soundtrack playing throughout the night.”

HYPERBOOM is party-proof. With an IPX4 rating, it can withstand drink spills or pool splashes. And if your phone is running out of power, plug it into the USB charge-out port on HYPERBOOM and keep the music going. Using One-Touch Music Control, you can also play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker and launch your favourite playlists from Apple Music, Spotify for Android, Amazon Music and Deezer Premium with the push of a button.

Not only a party speaker, the HYPERBOOM can be your everyday go-to speaker. Its solid, sleek silhouette and unique diamond form is clad in a technical fabric engineered for sound and durability. The dimensional speckling on the fabric and curved edges give it a softer finish, designed to naturally fit in the home.

HYPERBOOM is supported on the BOOM app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. On the app, you can set up favourite playlists, remotely turn the speaker on or off, adjust volume and more. You can also check that you have the latest speaker software and connect HYPERBOOM with any other BOOM, MEGABOOM or HYPERBOOM speakers using the PartyUp feature on the BOOM app.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM is available in New Zealand at Noel Leeming from March 3rd 2020 for RRP $699.90.