Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted on 25-Feb-2020 09:00 | Filed under: News


Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass

Ultimate Ears is expanding its award-winning lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers with Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM, the brand’s loudest and bassiest speaker yet, rocking triple the loudness and more than six times the bass of MEGABOOM 3. This new speaker needs no hype; HYPERBOOM keeps any party going with its booming bass, a wide dynamic range that brings your music to life, rendering every note in rich detail, and a rechargeable 24-hour battery. 

 

HYPERBOOM also supports four input sources — two Bluetooth, one 3.5mm auxiliary and one optical audio — so you and your friends can play music from your phones, laptop or gaming console, and easily switch between them with just the press of a button. Need to move the fun from the living room to the backyard? Indoors or outdoors, the adaptive EQ on HYPERBOOM reads the environment and automatically adjusts the sound to fill any space.

 

“With HYPERBOOM, we’re taking our signature Ultimate Ears sound and making it bigger and louder than ever to get whole rooms of people on their feet dancing,” said Mindy Fournier, head of product management at Ultimate Ears. “Starting with beautifully rich sound, thumping bass and phenomenal dynamic range at any level, we added party-ready features like easy music sharing, adaptive EQ and up to 24 hours of battery life so you can rock any party, in any room, and have the perfect soundtrack playing throughout the night.”

 

HYPERBOOM is party-proof. With an IPX4 rating, it can withstand drink spills or pool splashes. And if your phone is running out of power, plug it into the USB charge-out port on HYPERBOOM and keep the music going. Using One-Touch Music Control, you can also play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker and launch your favourite playlists from Apple Music, Spotify for Android, Amazon Music and Deezer Premium with the push of a button.

 

Not only a party speaker, the HYPERBOOM can be your everyday go-to speaker. Its solid, sleek silhouette and unique diamond form is clad in a technical fabric engineered for sound and durability. The dimensional speckling on the fabric and curved edges give it a softer finish, designed to naturally fit in the home.

 

HYPERBOOM is supported on the BOOM app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. On the app, you can set up favourite playlists, remotely turn the speaker on or off, adjust volume and more. You can also check that you have the latest speaker software and connect HYPERBOOM with any other BOOM, MEGABOOM or HYPERBOOM speakers using the PartyUp feature on the BOOM app.

 

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM is available in New Zealand at Noel Leeming from March 3rd 2020 for RRP $699.90.

 



More information: https://www.ultimateears.com/en-nz...



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:



Trending now »

Hot discussions in our forums right now:

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Created by freitasm, last reply by pj2019 on 26-Feb-2020 16:59 (34 replies)
Pages... 2 3

My 'Cat6' cable is only 100Mbps
Created by RyanDre, last reply by RyanDre on 26-Feb-2020 14:51 (29 replies)
Pages... 2

How To Secure Meter Box (Following Prowler Switching Power Off)
Created by Yoban, last reply by Bung on 26-Feb-2020 17:16 (27 replies)
Pages... 2

2019 Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Discussion
Created by Batman, last reply by mattwnz on 26-Feb-2020 18:02 (826 replies)
Pages... 54 55 56

AirNZ Skynest : Can the sheep now sleep ?
Created by graham007, last reply by huckster on 26-Feb-2020 18:39 (21 replies)
Pages... 2

Whats in your emergency / survival kit?
Created by gjm, last reply by Tinkerisk on 26-Feb-2020 14:38 (40 replies)
Pages... 2 3

Selling a house to a friend
Created by kingdragonfly, last reply by ShinyChrome on 26-Feb-2020 13:10 (17 replies)
Pages... 2

Tiwai Point Smelter
Created by peejayw, last reply by tdgeek on 24-Feb-2020 19:15 (17 replies)
Pages... 2