TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System

TRENDnet has launched its AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System (TEW-830MDR2K), designed to provide high-speed wireless access throughout your entire home or office.

For larger homes or offices more than 4,000 square feet that require more coverage, simply add on additional AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers (TEW-830MDR) to your existing WiFi Mesh Router System for whole-home wireless coverage.

The AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System (TEW-830MDR2K) comes included with two AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers. Add additional single units of the TEW-830MDR to further expand a business or home’s wireless coverage to create whole-home WiFi coverage. TRENDnet’s WiFi Mesh Router System is ideal for replacing older WiFi routers, extenders, and signal boosters.

TRENDnet’s WiFi Mesh Router System features intelligent WiFi mesh technology to connect users to the best WiFi Mesh Router in the system. With seamless WiFi roaming technology, users are automatically connected to the best router as users move around a home or business. Airtime fairness balances wireless client bandwidth resources to improve performance on a busy network.

TRENDnet’s AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System is also integrated with a cutting-edge content filtering service powered by Router Limits. Users can take full control of their home’s internet access, including which sites can be visited, when it can be accessed, and who can access different sites. The Router Limits service is conveniently preloaded to the mesh router system (service fee applies).

This mesh router system is also designed with a very simple installation process using a free mobile app. Setup will only require a few minutes of a user’s time using TRENDnet’s intuitive app-based installation process. Simply scan the QR code to get the process started to deploy whole-home WiFi coverage.

TRENDnet’s AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System (TEW-830MDR2K) and additional AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers (TEW-830MDR) are available now online on the TRENDnet Store, and through select distribution and retail partners

TEW-830MDR2K and AC2200 WiFi Mesh Router System:

• AC2200: 5GHz1: 867Mbps WiFi AC | 5GHz2: 867Mbps WiFi AC | 2.4GHz: 400Mbps WiFi N

• Includes 2 x AC2200 WiFi Mesh Routers

• Designed to replace older WiFi routers, extenders, and signal boosters

• Intelligent WiFi mesh technology always connects users to the best WiFi Mesh Router

• Add additional AC2200 Mesh Routers to the system for expanded WiFi coverage in larger home applications

• Airtime fairness balances wireless client bandwidth resources

• Content filtering with Router Limits (service fee applies)

• LAN/WAN IPv6 support

• Multi-User MIMO for increased bandwidth efficiency and better user experience

• Seamless WiFi roaming

• USB 3.0 port with Samba support

• Implicit/Explicit Beamforming

• Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEW-830MDR2K

• TEW-830MRD2K MSRP: USD $289.99

• TEW-830MDR MSRP: USD $159.99