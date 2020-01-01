D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee

D-Link has announced that the COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is the latest addition to D-Link’s range of solutions with McAfee protection.

The McAfee Secure Home Platform provides automatic, comprehensive protection for all connected devices at the router level so that consumers can feel safe and protected from cyber threats. The Secure Home Platform uses McAfee’s Global Threat Intelligence database, which features real-time, adaptable machine learning that protects by detecting and preventing malicious connections and attacks, providing a safer online experience for consumers.

McAfee protection also includes McAfee LiveSafe, which allows for installations of McAfee anti-virus software on mobile devices and provides on-the-go protection when users are away from home. Additionally, advanced parental control features help ensure the safety of children by providing customisable, profile-based controls for kids’ online activities.

The Tri-Band AC2200 Wi-Fi has a dedicated 5GHz Smart Backhaul so it improves performance over non-dedicated wireless links such as WiFi extenders. In addition, two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports per unit allow high-speed wired connectivity for those devices with higher requirements.

COVR-2202 with McAfee protection is available for purchase now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$499.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$549.99) and all authorised D-Link distributors and resellers across Australia and New Zealand.