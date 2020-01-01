OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone

OPPO has announced the latest device to join its Find X smartphone series, the Find X2 Pro. The new device combines the latest display, camera, processor, fast-charging and 5G technologies into a singular sleek device.

OPPO Find X2 Pro comes equipped with a QHD+ AMOLED screen and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, for a smoother and more true-to-life viewing experience. Bundle the industry-leading screen experience with a 48MP wide-angle + 48MP ultra wide-angle +13MP telephoto triple-camera set-up, leading Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, and the world’s fastest commercially available charging technology and you have a truly ultimate 5G flagship smartphone.

“With the announcement of the Find X2 Pro, we are setting a new standard for smartphones in the upcoming 5G era,” said OPPO New Zealand Managing Director, Morgan Halim.

“In 2020, we expect 5G to drive an explosion in streaming high-quality videos and mobile cloud gaming in New Zealand. The smartphone will remain the centrepiece of our new connected world, so it’s essential to have one that can meet all the demands of 5G - and the Find X2 Pro does just that, and more.”

With the Find X2 Pro’s customised 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen comes with a 10-Bit, True billion colour display to ensure a more accurate, deeper and richer visual.

This combined with a 3168x1440 display resolution, 513 ppi, ultra-low screen reflectivity, and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit, ensures the most immersive visual experience. But don’t just take OPPO’s word for it, the Find X2 Pro’s screen received an A+ rating and broke 12 previous records from third-party professional display testing institution, DisplayMate, another testament to the industry-leading viewing quality of OPPO’s new flagship.

A premium display naturally demands higher quality content. To make this possible, the Find X2 Pro comes equipped with an O1 Ultra Vision Engine to enhance image quality performance.

The O1 Ultra Vision engine has two key functions: ‘Motion Clear’ and ‘HDR Enhancer’.

Motion Clear provides the ability to upgrade 30 frames of video to 60 frames or even 120 frames per second. So whether it’s gaming on the go or watching sport, Motion Clear will minimise the motion jitter/blurring of high-speed action on the screen.

The Find X2 Pro is also HDR10+ certified and is the first device on the market to feature HDR enhancement technology, which converts standard definition content into HDR looking video. In real-time, HDR Enhancer improves the picture quality of ordinary videos through various image enhancement algorithms such as tone mapping, bit depth extension, and colour gamut extension; giving Kiwis smoother smartphone streaming than ever before.

HDR Enhancer is supported by partners including Amazon, YouTube and Netflix. The Find X2 Pro is Netflix HDR certified and will have the app come pre-installed on the smartphone.

“As a business, OPPO expects 120Hz screens to become the norm for flagship devices in 2020. So a great screen is much, much more than the panel. With the Find X2 Pro, we left no stone unturned to deliver the best possible viewing experience. It quite literally feels like having a cinematic experience in the palm of your hand,” added Halim.

In addition to top-level screen display and rich high-frame content, the audio performance of the Find X2 Pro is worth shouting about. With high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, it can intelligently match application scenarios such as music, movies and games to bring an immersive audio and video entertainment experience.

OPPO has focused heavily on the camera capabilities of the Find X2 Pro, revealing a triple-camera combination - 48MP wide-angle lens + 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens - which supports 10x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro’s wide-angle, main camera adopts a customised flagship sensor. The Sony IMX689 is the largest sensor size among all 48MP mobile camera sensors. The powerful image sensor combined with dual native ISO technology and f / 1.7 large aperture, brings powerful low light shooting capabilities.

For the serious photography enthusiasts out there, the Find X2 Pro comes with the ability to shoot 12-bit RAW images. This provides maximum flexibility for those looking to edit their images and capture rich, clear and natural shots.

With video content showing no sign of slowing down, the Find X2 Pro packs powerful video capabilities, including Ultra Steady Video Pro, 4K 60fps video shooting and Live HDR recording. Utilising the 48MP and 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, with the brand new upgraded image stabilisation algorithm, users can easily capture wide-angle steady footage no matter the situation.

Additionally, by integrating 10bit video recording, the pixel-level real-time grading exposure and video colour calibration, the Find X2 Pro can make the highlights and shadows in backlit scenes clearer, delivering a professional and versatile video system.

The Find X2 Pro is one of the first smartphones to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. As an all-round 5G flagship, the Find X2 Pro is future-proofed by supporting SA/NSA dual-mode 5G.

In terms of battery life, the Find X2 Pro adopts a huge 4260mAh battery to power users through the day. What’s more, the Find X2 Pro is powered by OPPO’s industry-leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 super flash charge. This is the world’s fastest and safest commercially available charging technology and is capable of fully charging the Find X2 Pro from 0-100% in just 38 minutes.

The new device will feature OPPO’s latest iteration of its customised Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7.1 - an operating system delivering a faster, lighter and more user-friendly experience. It also supports the full ecosystem of Google Mobile Services and is Android Enterprise Recommended (AER).

Bundled together in a sleek double curve body design, the Find X2 Pro is encased with Corning Gorilla’s 6th generation glass panel and adopts two colour variants of the device with new premium quality materials, ceramic black and vegan leather orange.

The Find X2 Pro has a RRP of NZ$ 1,899 and will be available to purchase through major retail and carrier partners in Q2 2020.