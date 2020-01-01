Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology

Ring has unveiled the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as its new Pre-Roll feature, making the company the first to offer this kind of technology on a battery-powered video doorbell.

Pre-Roll, available exclusively on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, captures the four seconds before motion is detected to help users see what triggered a motion alert. The company also announced today the redesigned Ring Chime and Chime Pro for users who want to hear their Ring notifications inside their homes.



“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries on bringing the most innovative devices and features to our customers,” said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor. “While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep. With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre.”

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus build upon the great features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to now also include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, that can detect motion within five to 15 feet (approx. 1.5m to 4.5m) of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi for improved connectivity. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Ring’s premium, battery-powered Video Doorbell, is Ring’s first battery device to offer Pre-Roll. With Alexa compatibility, users can simply say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door. And with Linked Devices, available across all Ring products, users can link their doorbell to compatible Ring Cams or Smart Lighting to create an integrated, whole-home security system.



The newly designed Ring Chime and Chime Pro provide customers with audible notifications throughout their homes; and Chime Pro includes a built-in nightlight, as well as a Wi-Fi extender to improve and expand Wi-Fi connectivity across users’ Ring Doorbells and Cams. Both new Chime devices are compatible with all Ring Doorbells and Cams and provide real-time audio notifications when a Ring device detects motion, or when someone rings the doorbell, ensuring users never miss a moment.

Privacy, security, and control are foundational to Ring. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus include Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording. Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, both the new doorbells feature toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available for NZ$ 379 and NZ$ 419, respectively. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available for purchase on April 28 in New Zealand. Ring Video Doorbell 3 will be available from Ring.com, Noel Leeming, JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings & Harvey Norman, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available from Ring.com and exclusively at Noel Leeming for 60 days before all other retailers.

Chime and Chime Pro are available for NZ$ 55 and NZ$ 85, respectively, and will be available for purchase on May 12 in New Zealand. Chime and Chime Pro will be available for purchase from Ring.com, JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings, Harvey Norman & Noel Leeming.