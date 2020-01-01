D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router

D-Link ANZ has launched the DWR-956, a wireless AC1200 4G LTE Router with Gigabit Ethernet Ports and VoIP capability, equipped with a built-in LTE modem which provides 3G/4G mobile connectivity with fast downlink speeds of up to 150Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50Mbps, simply by inserting your existing SIM into the SIM slot.

Using the DWR-956 you can quickly create a high-speed wireless network at home, in your office, or any pop-up area that requires instant Internet connectivity, allowing computers and mobile devices access to the Internet virtually anywhere.

With remote working gaining popularity in recent years, having this level of portability, flexibility and connectivity is a boon for stay-at-home workers and students, with high-speed Internet access and a fast AC1200 Wireless network, providing Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1167Mbps, now available anywhere you require it.

The simultaneous Dual-Band DWR-956 Router also supports advanced security standards including WPA/WPA2, MAC address filtering, WPS and WMM.

In addition, the device is equipped with a button for simply switching the Wi-Fi network off and on if needed. For example, when you leave home you can easily switch the Router’s Wireless LAN off by pressing the button, disabling Wireless connectivity, yet still allowing devices connected to the physical Gigabit LAN ports of the Router to stay connected.

Support of a guest Wi-Fi network also allows you to create a separate Wi-Fi network with individual security settings. Devices connected to the guest network will be able to access the Internet but will be isolated from other devices and resources in the home or office.

The DWR-956 is also equipped with an FXS port which allows connection of an analogue phone for calls via the Internet (subject to your ISP’s service conditions).



For added security the DWR-956 also includes a built-in firewall. The advanced security functions built into the Router minimise threats of hacker attacks, prevent unwanted intrusions to your network, and block access to unwanted websites for users on your LAN. In addition, the Router supports IPsec and allows you to create secure VPN tunnels back to your corporate or school network.



You can configure the settings of the DWR-956 via a user-friendly web-based interface with the fast and easy configuration wizard enabling you to specify all needed parameters in a few simple steps. The DWR-956 also supports configuration and management via mobile applications for smartphones. This Router also supports seamless firmware upgrades, pushing notifications to you that new security features or added functionality is available.



The DWR-956 Wireless AC1200 4G LTE Router is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$349.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$379.99) and from all authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers in both countries.