New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces three new Nokia smartphones, a new member of the Originals family and its brand-new hassle-free data roaming service. The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first 5G Nokia smartphone added to the portfolio and is joined by the brand-new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3, as well as the latest addition to the Originals family, the Nokia 5310. Sticking with firsts, HMD Global also enters a brand-new service category with HMD Connect global data roaming, its innovative and hassle-free service that keeps you connected to the things that matter most.

Alongside the four new devices and brand-new roaming service, HMD Global grows its footprint announcing expansion into Brazil this year. Also, to celebrate the phone partnership with the 25th Bond movie, in cinemas in November, fans can now get their hands on an exclusive 007 branded special edition Kevlar Case for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 8.3 5G

A global, future-proof 5G Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G is designed to support multiple and evolving 5G network deployments, with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations, which operators are rolling out around the globe. Being the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm 5G RF Front end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm Modular Platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module, making it not only a global device but also a future-proof smartphone which is ready for the next step in 5G.

The Nokia 8.3 5G also comes with a powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS optics, letting you capture it all. Debuting ZEISS Cinema capture and editor and bringing extraordinary low-light video recording with OZO audio, the Nokia 8.3 5G is the ideal smartphone for those who want to create without limits. The Nokia 8.3 5G will be ready for what’s next, being perfectly optimised for 5G – ensuring more people can enjoy the fast, reliable connectivity for streaming and gaming wherever they go. Inspired by Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night – a colour that takes inspiration straight from the arctic sky.

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia 1.3 delivers modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS, at a more accessible price point than ever before. Being among the first smartphones launching with Camera Go, as well as low-light AI image fusion technology, Gallery Go and a bright HD+ edge-to-edge screen, the Nokia 1.3 lets you truly see it all whether you’re indoors or in the bright outdoors. One of the first phones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Plus, you will stay up to date and benefit from an experience that just keeps getting better with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition).

Nokia 5310

Reimagining the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, the Nokia 5310 brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers letting you carry your favourite tunes with you on the go. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last, keeping you connected day after day.

HMD Connect Global Data Roaming Service

HMD Global enters a new service category with the launch of its HMD Connect global data roaming service, enabling people around the world to benefit from a hassle-free data SIM when travelling and staying in full control of their data plans. The HMD Connect global data roaming keeps you connected in an easier way to the things that matter to you the most, paying only for what you need. Signing up via the app, fans will receive a SIM card to their home address and will have effortless control over

their data plan. HMD Connect will launch in BETA through HMDConnect.com, bringing hassle-free, secure and affordable roaming across the world.

The HMD Connect global data roaming service currently works in over 120 countries across the globe, and, together with partner Greenwave Systems and local operators, HMD Global is working to expand the coverage to even more networks and countries in the future.

The Nokia 1.3 and Kevlar cases will be coming soon to Australia and New Zealand. Local details for Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 along with HMD Connect to be announced.