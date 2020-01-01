Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
The Nanogirl team have today launched Nanogirl’s Lab – an online, subscription science learning programme designed specifically for families stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nanogirl’s Lab delivers a super-powered science adventure for families to explore every weekday throughout the crisis.

 

Nanogirl - a character created and performed by world-renowned science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson MNZM - will teach children how to develop real-life superpowers through STEM learning (that’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).   

 

Daily from today for at least 10 weeks the Nanogirl team will release a superpowered instructional video, an accompanying downloadable worksheet, and a special ‘Parent Pack’ giving guidance and support to parents & caregivers, empowering them to engage their children in STEM learning with confidence.

 

“Learning STEM skills is critical, and this time away from school can have a major long-term impact – for the children, and for society as a whole,” says Dr. Dickinson, Co-Founder of Nanogirl Labs. “We’ve created a solution that’s great fun – perfect for families self-isolating in their homes – and that makes sure that when children return to school they’re well progressed in their STEM studies.” 

 

Nanogirl Labs believe that science is for everyone, everywhere, and have extended the company’s long-standing Buy One, Give One programme to help provide equal access to at-home STEM education. For every Nanogirl’s Labsubscription sold, they will donate a STEM learning opportunity to a family who would not otherwise have the opportunity to take part.

 



More information: https://nanogirlslab.com/...



