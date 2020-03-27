Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd is making its new foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip available for pre-order in New Zealand. Galaxy Z Flip is engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass, featuring a 6.7-inch display that folds into a compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

Designed with an innovative hideaway hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides new ways to capture, share and experience content.

“At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique foldable design and user experience, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do.”

Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a compact palm-sized device. When opened, its screen size nearly doubles to reveal a 6.7-inch display.

The Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), making it slimmer with a sleek, premium look and feel. The cantered in-display cut-out also means there’s no display notch and no distractions, with a 21.9:9 ratio, so you can enjoy even more of your favourite content.

Galaxy Z Flip’s Hideaway Hinge is backed by a dual CAM mechanism – small but sophisticatedly designed to ensure every flip and fold is smooth and stable. Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen. The Hideaway Hinge system also integrates Samsung’s new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibres crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

Samsung worked closely with Google to design One UI with Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. You can as easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream content on the top half while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.

When closed you can check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. You can also get real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

As a Galaxy device, Galaxy Z Flip brings the Galaxy ecosystem into its brand-new foldable experience. It provides flagship-level performance and features across camera, display, battery, security as well as premium services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available to pre-order from Samsung, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi from Friday, 27 March 2020. It will be available in-store from Friday, 3 April 2020 with a RRP of NZ$ 2,399.