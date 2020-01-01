Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices

The new 10th Gen Intel CoreH-series delivers desktop-calibre performance that gamers and creators can take anywhere - including going beyond the 5 GHz barrier for laptops.

Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the premium and gaming laptop segments at Intel said “Today’s introduction of the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile platform extends Intel’s gaming leadership, delivering desktop-calibre performance in a mobile form factor and breadth of choice with more than 100 laptop designs launching this year, including more than 30 thin-and-light systems. The new platform is optimized for enthusiasts and creators by delivering the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across the majority of the volume which will deliver amazing gameplay and rich creation for users.”

Packed with performance typically only available from desktops, 10th Gen Intel Core laptop processors deliver faster performance that enables immersive gaming experiences with increased responsiveness and consistent in-game performance. The company says games and applications continue to depend on high-frequency cores and Intel is pushing the frequency envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best PC gaming experience on a laptop.

At the top of the stack is the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, featuring unparalleled performance across the board with up to 5.3 GHz Turbo, eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. The unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor powers the ultimate laptops for gamers and creators, allowing further customisation, optimisation and tuning of the CPU’s performance.

Compared with a three-year-old system, the i9-10980HK delivers:

- Up to 54% more frames per second in gaming6 for even better playability across top titles

- Up to 44% better overall performance7 for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel

- Up to two times faster 4K video rendering8 and export9 making it faster and easier to create and share

The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor with up to 5.0 GHz3 Turbo is purpose-built for enthusiast gamers and creators demanding optimized performance. Compared with a three-year-old system, i7-10750H delivers:

- Up to 44% more frames per second in gaming10

- Up to 33% better overall performance11

- Up to 70% faster 4K video exporting12

The 10th Gen launch also introduces the new Intel Core i7-10875H, featuring up to 5.1 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads for the growing creator segments, enthusiast gamers that also enjoy creation, and other demanding multitaskers.

Intel also optimises laptops with PC-makers to support the latest technologies, including: