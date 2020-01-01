Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health

Snap Inc. have launched a new augmented reality donation lens to help Snapchatters in New Zealand and around the world support the COVID-19 response effort.

Leveraging technology that allows you to scan real life objects using the Snapchat camera to unlock an AR experience, Snapchatters in New Zealand will be able to scan our $5 note in the Snapchat camera and be shown how their potential donation could support the World Health Organisation's (WHO) immediate response efforts. This includes tracking the spread of COVID-19, ensuring patients get the care they need, and providing frontline workers with critical supplies.



The lenses are being launched in partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO, and will direct Snapchatters to the donation page for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. The lenses will be available in the lens carousel, via Snapcode, or by using Scan.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO allows companies, organizations, and people everywhere to donate to WHO’s COVID-19 response efforts. Donations go into a fund to support: Tracking and understanding the spread of the virus; Ensuring patients get the care they need, and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; Accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.



These new AR lenses build on Snap’s efforts to support their community as we navigate this unprecedented challenge together. This is the latest feature launched to help the community communicate with loved ones while physically distancing and remaining informed about vital safety information.

The company is also arming Snapchatters with creative tools to share safety tips with their close friends and loved ones. These tools include a new Snappable myth-busting game based on guidance from the WHO; an informational lens in partnership with the WHO that lets Snapchatters share safety tips in a visual way; Bitmoji that enforce key health and safety messages; and new features in Zenly.

Snap has also reported that as more Snapchatters stay inside, they’ve been spending more time on their phones; Snaps sent between friends have recently reached an all-time high, surpassing typical peaks on Christmas and major holidays. The large increases are disproportionately driven by those sending Snaps to their top contacts (Best Friends).