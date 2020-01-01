Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models

Dyson launched the new Dyson V11 Outsize and the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra cordless vacuums which now deliver the power, performance and intelligence of Dyson cord-free technology for up to two hours.

Optimised for deep cleaning, the new Dyson V11 Outsize has been re-engineered to include a 150% larger bin, 25% bigger cleaner head and run for up to 120 minutes thanks to a click-in battery system, for bigger homes and bigger cleans. It offers 40% more suction power than the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum thanks to a powerful Dyson Hyperdymium motor and 18 Dyson cyclones which generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen, dust and bacteria – into the bin. The machine’s fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and Dyson’s DLS technology intelligently optimises cleaning and runtime according to floor type.

“Since inventing this cord-free format ten years ago, we’ve seen home cleaning become quicker and easier for millions of owners. But our engineers are never satisfied,” says John Churchill, VP of Floorcare at Dyson.

“Following extensive research in the New Zealand market, we found people with larger homes required a machine that could offer deep cleaning capability, covering larger surface areas, complete with increased runtime and larger bins. In the Dyson V11 Outsize, we’ve combined our proprietary vacuum technology including a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, patented cyclones and full-machine filtration, with a re-engineered cleaner head, hygienic bin and swappable battery system, giving us a bigger and more powerful machine – engineered precisely for larger homeowners,” he adds.

The Dyson V11 Outsize cord-free vacuum is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor. Spinning at 125,000rpm, it has a triple diffuser to optimise the balance of power and performance while reducing turbulence and noise. Its increased efficiency generates 20% more powerful suction than its predecessor.

The Dyson V11 Outsize now has a bin capacity of 1.9 litres, 150% bigger than the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra vacuum. For owners, this can mean fewer interruptions during your clean. The ergonomically adapted ‘point and shoot’ system makes emptying easy and hygienic.

The Dyson V11 Outsize cleaner-head measures 32cm in width. Thanks to its wider cleaner head, the vacuum is able to cover more surface area with each pass. This means you can clean more of your home, faster

The DLS system, unique to the High Torque cleaner head, intelligently detects brush bar resistance and automatically communicates with the motor and batteries’ microprocessors to change the suction power between floor types. This enables carpets to be deep cleaned and runtime to be extended on hard floors.

The High Torque cleaner head features stiff nylon bristles that drive deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and anti-static carbon fibre filaments that capture dust from hard floors and crevices. An integrated digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times a second.

The on-board LCD screen shows current performance, including selected power mode and remaining runtime, giving the user more control over their clean. The screen also reminds the user when to clean filters for optimum performance, and informs them of any blockages and how to clear them. Thanks to sensor magnets embedded in the filter assembly, the screen can tell the user when the filter isn’t connected properly.

Exposure to dust and allergens can affect wellbeing. The Dyson V11 Outsize’s fully sealed filtration system captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air. 18 cyclones, four more than the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra vacuum, generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen, bacteria and dust mites – into the bin.

Dyson’s powerful battery pack has seven larger high-capacity cells with nickel-cobalt-aluminium cathodes to help deliver more suction power. Remove and replace the battery at the press of a button for up to 120 minutes of fade free power.

The Dyson V11 Outsize cord-free vacuum will be available in New Zealand from 17th March on Dyson.co.nz and at retailers from 19th March with an RRP of $1,399 in red (at retailers and Dyson.co.nz) and $1,449 in gold (online at Dyson.co.nz only).

The Dyson V11 Absolute Extra cord-free vacuum will be available in New Zealand from 17th March on Dyson.co.nz and at retailers from 19th March with an RRP of $1,299 in blue (at retailers and Dyson.co.nz) and $1,349 in copper (online at Dyson.co.nz only).