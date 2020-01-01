OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone

Smartphone maker OPPO has announced its latest smartphone, the A91, will be hitting online stores from tomorrow. OPPO’s famed A series devices are known for packing premium features into a smartphone at affordable prices and the A91 is no exception.

The A91 features a 48MP Ultra Wide Angle Macro quad camera set up, Anti-shake video and an impressive 4025mAh battery, all wrapped into a sleek 7.9mm, 172g lightweight device. The OPPO A91 hones in on the high-end features Kiwis want from their next smartphone, with advanced video and photo capabilities, paired with a high-end FHD + AMOLED screen display. Priced at $649, users can enjoy all the features of a premium smartphone without having to dig deep into their pockets.

“The A91 is OPPO’s latest premium but affordable device, giving Kiwis a quality smartphone packed full of the features they want and need,” said Morgan Halim, Managing Director OPPO New Zealand.

“Users can enjoy not only watching but also creating high-quality content, along with a long lasting battery and HD display. As always, the user is at the centre of everything we do and we’re proud to continue bringing Kiwis a range of premium devices packed with the latest innovation and features without the hefty price tag,” added Halim.

The A91 features a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera, 8MP wide angle macro lens, mono lens and portrait mode. Using the 4 in 1 pixel combination technology, this delivers ultra-high resolution and light sensitivity, allowing users to capture the perfect shot no matter if it's day or night. The Ultra Wide Angle Macro Lens can fit more into the frame than ever before, meaning users can capture incredible detail with the press of a button.

AI beautification technology makes its A Series debut on the A91 and is supported on both the 16MP front camera and rear quad-cam set-up. The camera also applies customised beautification effects based on 137 facial data points, providing a personalised beautification effect for up to four people in group photos.

In addition to the lenses, the A91 is equipped with Anti-shake Video performance, thanks to Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and internal gyroscope hardware. Videos shot on the A91 under shaky conditions appear clearer, sharper and more stable, making the device perfect for those who like to shoot on the go.

The OPPO A91 is the first in OPPO’s A Series to feature an AMOLED screen, providing users with a truly immersive experience. With a screen to body ratio of 90.7 per cent, users can enjoy a resolution of 2400 x 1080. All of this is packed into a thin and lightweight device that is just 7.9mm thick and weighs 172g, fitting perfectly in the palm of your hand.

Such a high-quality display setup needs the best protection and the A91 features Gorilla Glass 5 to protect itself from those inevitable drops.

All systems on the A91 are a go, with HyperBoost 2.0 Plus and GameBoost 2.0. HyperBoost 2.0 gives improved app opening speeds and minimises battery drain, while GameBoost 2.0 improves frame stability by 35.8 per cent and touch control performance by 35.2 per cent.

Touch Boost is an added feature to accelerate touch response rate for a smoother user experience and Frame Boost is added to prevent screen freeze and offer a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

The OPPO A91 features a massive 4025mAh battery, giving users charge all day long. The device comes with OPPO’s VOOC 3.0 flash charging, going from 0 to 10 per cent charge in five minutes and to 35 per cent in 20 minutes.

In addition to its face ID, the OPPO A91 features light-sensing In-Display Fingerprint 3.0, unlocking the phone in just 0.32 seconds. Using optical fingerprint G3 solution, a new unlocking design with fill-in light and the latest anti-fake hardware technology, the OPPO A91 makes sure your phone is more secure than ever.

The new OPPO A91 will cost NZ$ 649, available in Lightening Black and Blazing Blue. The OPPO A91 will be available from retailers (online) across New Zealand, from 24 April onwards