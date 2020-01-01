Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted on 30-Apr-2020 16:06 | Filed under: News


Endpoint protection and remediation solutions provider, Malwarebytes has announced the launch of Malwarebytes Privacy, a next-generation virtual private network (VPN) to protect users’ privacy online. The VPN is the first offering in an emerging suite of privacy products from Malwarebytes, built on a foundation that empowers users with faster speeds and simplified user experiences.

 

Featuring a highly efficient VPN protocol, Malwarebytes Privacy doesn’t compromise on speed while delivering best-in-class encryption (256-bit AES), securing users’ personal information, such as passwords, bank details and credit card numbers when using public WiFi. The new VPN does not log a users’ online activities and offers users a choice of virtual servers from over 30 countries in order to protect their real location.

 

“Today you can’t go online without corporations, advertisers, and hackers trying to eavesdrop on you, and it’s feeling increasingly invasive for consumers,” said Akshay Bhargava, Chief Product Officer, Malwarebytes. “With a single click, Malwarebytes Privacy gives you the power to protect your online privacy by masking your IP address and online activity. As more and more people are utilizing home networks today, it’s increasingly imperative that we extend security to each and every person – no matter where they are or what network they are using – so that they can protect themselves and exert control over who gets their data, and for what purpose.”

 

Malwarebytes Privacy helps users take back control over their data by protecting their privacy online, securing their WiFi connection with speeds faster than legacy VPNs, in an easy, one-click, intuitive user interface (UI).

 

Malwarebytes Privacy is available for Windows as a standalone offering or can be packaged with Malwarebytes Premium for up to five devices, billed annually. The bundle is offered at an introductory discount for $89.99 per year.  

 



More information: https://www.malwarebytes.com/vpn...



