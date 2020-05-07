D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system

D-Link ANZ has launched its new COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System, one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh systems. The industry-standard mesh networking technology allows for device flexibility and ease of use, as users can easily add additional units for more coverage. Performance is maximised with the network’s self-organising and self-optimising capabilities.

D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon said, “The new COVR-1102, with its stylish, minimalist design, fits into any home or office and brings seamless mesh Wi-Fi coverage to every part of the premises. With Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh it’s also simple to expand coverage at any point in the future if you need additional Wi-Fi, and of course, supports the very latest in Wi-Fi security technology, WPA3.”

The COVR-1102 is fast enough to support multiple devices performing data-intensive tasks like simultaneous HD streaming. It is also adaptable to different housing sizes and configurations, covering up to 325 square meters with seamless Wi-Fi, with the option of using a wired Ethernet backhaul connection for even more flexibility in deployment.

Setup is easy with the free D-Link Wi-Fi App, and Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh™ enables automatic synchronisation of network settings across all the COVR Points in the network.

COVR-1102 also supports WPA3, which brings the latest standard for wireless encryption to individual users.

Additional Features of the COVR-1102:

One Seamless Network: there is one wireless network name and password for the entire home

Smart Steering: automatically directs your device to the optimum wireless band, reducing buffering and lag

Smart Roaming: automatically connects to the COVR Point with the strongest signal so that users can move freely throughout the house

Voice Assistant Compatibility: Control the router’s functionality by using voice commands with Alexa or the Google Assistant

The COVR-1102 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$299.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$329.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.