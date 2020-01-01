Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios

Logitech has announced the Logitech StreamCam, a new webcam designed with streamers and content creators in mind. StreamCam features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options. StreamCam is even more powerful when used with Logitech Capture. Capture unlocks features on StreamCam that automate exposure, framing and stabilisation, so creators can focus on making their best content.

“StreamCam is designed for today’s creators, making it easier than ever for people to share their passion with the world," said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “Video has become a primary way for people to express themselves, and we’re designing products that help people create amazing content.”

StreamCam used with Logitech Capture software is ideal for streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and more. This powerful combination offers features such as:

Facial recognition smart focus and exposure to help you look great in every video

AI-enabled smart framing so you always remain in view

Image stabilisation to deliver smooth video

Full HD vertical video, perfect for viewing Instagram and Facebook stories on your mobile device

Stereo and dual-mono audio setting for recording based on your preference

StreamCam is also supported on XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

With the introduction of StreamCam, an updated version of Logitech Capture software will also be released for existing customers with added support for a beta version on macOS. The updated version will include capabilities such as Dark Mode, updated scene effects, live text overlays, and more. Logitech Capture is available at no cost at Logitech.com via software download. StreamCam joins a suite of products designed for creators, including the recently announced Yeti X from Blue Microphones

Logitech StreamCam, initially launching in graphite with white being introduced at a later date, is available in New Zealand from Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, PB Tech and Mighty Ape for a suggested retail price of $319.90.