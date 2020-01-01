D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia

D-Link A/NZ has launched Nuclias Cloud, its new cloud-managed networking solution developed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) which will enable them to help small businesses through to very large enterprises remotely set up, configure, monitor, troubleshoot, and manage their customers' network infrastructure, including Wi-Fi Access Points and Network Switches, across multiple sites anytime, anywhere.

Nuclias Cloud is available to MSPs on a month-to-month basis with no lock-in contract, unlike most other solutions in this space. In addition, to help MSPs during these challenging COVID-19 times, D-Link A/NZ has suspended all monthly billing for both new and existing Nuclias Cloud MSPs for at least Q2 2020.

Key benefits of Nuclias Cloud for MSPs:-

Regular revenue stream : Nuclias Cloud is a service platform that allows MSPs to bill their customers in the fashion that they prefer whether upfront, monthly, annually or whichever combination they prefer. MSPs are charged monthly for usage in arrears only, versus competitors’ long-term contracts, freeing up cash flow that can otherwise be put to good use.

: Nuclias Cloud is a service platform that allows MSPs to bill their customers in the fashion that they prefer whether upfront, monthly, annually or whichever combination they prefer. MSPs are charged monthly for usage in arrears only, versus competitors’ long-term contracts, freeing up cash flow that can otherwise be put to good use. Month-to-month pricing: No lock-in contracts, and easy to manage cash flow forecasts

No lock-in contracts, and easy to manage cash flow forecasts Lower overheads : Easy to install, Nuclias Cloud can easily be managed remotely online

: Easy to install, Nuclias Cloud can easily be managed remotely online Elevate your offering : Nuclias Cloud proactively enables you to offer a better service

: Nuclias Cloud proactively enables you to offer a better service Reliability and reputation : Nuclias Cloud offers high-performance access points and cloud-managed switches which are managed by a centralised cloud-based control system, deployed on over 50,000 cloud-managed customer networks around the world

: Nuclias Cloud offers high-performance access points and cloud-managed switches which are managed by a centralised cloud-based control system, deployed on over 50,000 cloud-managed customer networks around the world Fewer cost variables and competitively priced : Nuclias Cloud has no long-term costs, no hidden extras, and no additional license fees which make for predictable cost management

: Nuclias Cloud has no long-term costs, no hidden extras, and no additional license fees which make for predictable cost management Easy to implement, maintain and grow: Easy for the customer or the MSP to grow and expand with linear fixed costs.

D-Link ANZ Managing Director, Graeme Reardon said, "MSPs need a powerful and scalable solution with which they can manage their customers networks from a single pane of glass, and Nuclias Cloud provides exactly that. With the flexibility of no lock-in contracts, local stock, zero-touch provisioning and an intuitive, scalable dashboard that provides the MSP a view across their entire customer network, all whilst being hosted locally in Australia, Nuclias Cloud provides MSPs with a simple choice - Pay multi-year licensing fees upfront out of their own cash flow to their existing vendors, or investigate a move to a clean-sheet designed cloud solution that has been successfully deployed in some of the largest telcos in the world, giving them the flexibility that MSPs deserve.”

A significant number of MSPs have already chosen to use and resell the Nuclias Cloud Management solution in Australia due to this flexibility, ease of scalability and simple, but compelling, resale benefits.

With Nuclias Cloud’s inherent zero-touch provisioning and scalable architecture, MSPs can easily deploy and streamline networks to support an unlimited number of devices across multiple sites. Once set up, administrators can manage the network from the online portal or dedicated App, using either or both to capture and analyse advanced traffic reports and real-time insights into every connected device.

Additional features include secure role-based administration system, auditable change logs, authentication via captive portal, 802.1x, RADIUS server, automated network monitoring, and Facebook and Google login support for guest Wi-Fi access.

The Nuclias Cloud range of hardware solutions has been extended to include high-performance Gigabit smart-managed switches with optional PoE and fibre connectivity as well as Wi-Fi Access Points featuring MU-MIMO, PoE support, and up to 3x3 concurrent dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. D-Link cameras and routers will also become part of the Nuclias Cloud solution in 2020.