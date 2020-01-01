Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has announced the local launch of its 2020 QLED TV range, featuring its most advanced, stylish, and expansive portfolio to date. As a pioneer in 8K technology, Samsung continues its commitment to innovation and making high quality 8K and 4K experiences. With smart AI upscaling, enhanced in-TV audio, and a broad range of large-format panels (over 75-inches), Samsung is offering the ultimate entertainment experience from the comfort of your own home.

This year’s flagship model, the Q950T, boasts an ultra-thin profile with an almost bezel-less infinity display allowing the picture to stretch right to the edge, offering nearly 99 per cent pure screen. The introduction of 85-inch QLED TV models is in response to New Zealand’s demand for big-screen in-home experiences at a range of price points. Samsung’s AI upscaling is now more advanced than ever with a new Quantum Processor, offering pixel-by-pixel image enhancement, enabling the panel to adapt to the viewer’s favourite content or external environment to deliver an amazing picture.

“With more time being spent at home than ever before, New Zealanders are looking for the best entertainment experience possible. This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation, particularly our 2020 QLED TV range, makes sure we’re able to offer Kiwis a viewing experience like no other,” says Jens Anders, Director CE Division.

“As well as breaking new ground in QLED 8K and 4K TV innovation, our new TV line-up also gives consumers more options across our design-led lifestyle TV range. New additions to our iconic offerings in The Frame and The Serif ranges, and the introduction of the ground-breaking new Sero, means Samsung has the perfect TV for every Kiwi home.”

The 2020 QLED 8K TV range introduces an innovative new Samsung TV audio experience with Object Tracking Sound + (OTS+): an in-panel technology that tracks the on-screen action from scene to scene. This technology emits sound from speakers in the top, bottom and sides of the rear of the TV, and is projected to reflect off nearby surfaces to deliver an incredible immersive experience that puts you right in the middle of the action.

Q-Symphony technology also enables seamless cooperation between this innovative new TV sound technology and Samsung’s Q Series soundbars to deliver an extra layer of richness and audio detail. Q-Symphony technology then synchronises sound between these TVs and Samsung Q Series Soundbars for extra richness and a truly immersive surround sound experience.

“Samsung understands the critical importance of an immersive content viewing experience,” said Anders. “We have invested in two new innovations, OTS+ and Q-Symphony, in order to transform the audio experience that our TVs offer both standalone and when used with our latest soundbars.”

Bolstering Samsung’s support for gaming enthusiasts, select QLED TVs also include Dynamic Black Equaliser technology, which is designed to ensure clear visibility in dark scenes; Mobile View Mode to enable multi-tasking on screen; and AMD Freesync compatibility, which delivers seamless and swift action with low input lag.

The new 2020 range also supports a choice of voice-activated assistants, allowing users to choose their preference between Bixby or Alexa; while panels starting from the Q70T offer an advanced new Ambient Mode that enables users to select and search by voice, as well as automatically choose music, video, or a daily ambient routine to match their mood.

“The sleek nearly bezel-less design of our QLED 8K TV delivers more real estate than ever before, and its compatibility with other devices, including the Galaxy S20 range within the Samsung ecosystem, provides a more seamless content-viewing experience,” adds Anders.

Samsung has increased its wide breadth of app availability with brand new additions to the stable; there is everything you would expect, and more. Along with the already long list of apps which include Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, Neon, Spark Sport and Lightbox, the new 2020 range also includes the likes of Sky Sport Now, Apple TV and Apple Music.

In addition to this expansive 8K and 4K offering, Samsung is also continuing its commitment to delivering new lifestyle experiences. The Frame, which has the ability to turn its screen into a beautiful piece of artwork when not in use and has three customisable bezels options; brown, beige and white, for seamless integration to blend into the aesthetics of the home. Alongside the existing range of sizes of 55-inch and 43-inch, The Frame now also comes in an expanded offering of 75-inch, 50-inch, and 32-inch. The Frame continues to use Samsung’s QLED technology to offer a stunning picture quality. Also, artworks from The Frame’s Art Store can now be selected manually or searched via voice activation, making it easier than ever for consumers to bring a selection of 1,200 artworks to life in their home.

The Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec-designed The Serif TV will now feature the same updated Smart Hub functionality as the rest of the QLED TV range and will be available in 43-inch and 55-inch models.

Samsung also announced an addition to their Lifestyle TV portfolio, The Sero. The Sero, which means vertical in Korean, has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations – just like a smartphone or tablet. The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats. Consumers can expect to enjoy a variety of content – including social media, movies and other personal videos – in whatever display orientation mirrors their mobile device.

“Kiwis want their homes to reflect who they are and Samsung strives to offer products that are both beautiful and functional, complementing the environment whether they are in use or not. All the models in our innovative lifestyle TV range, The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero, offer seamless integration into the homes and lives of New Zealanders,” said Anders.

“As the lifestyles, viewing habits, and home entertainment demands of Kiwis evolve, so too will the features and technology across our Samsung TV line-up, from the latest big-screen experiences and audio immersion of our new 8K and 4K QLED TVs, to the unique features of our lifestyle TV range.”