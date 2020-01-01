Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators

Sony has announced the new pocket-sized digital camera ZV-1 – a lightweight, compact “all-in-one” solution. Designed from the ground up for vloggers, content creators and casual video shooters, the ZV-1 combines easy-to-use features with uncompromising imaging technology, making this the perfect tool for content creators of all skill levels.

“Sony’s new ZV-1 was purpose-built to specifically meet the needs and demands of vloggers and content creators,” said Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony ANZ. “We are always listening to our customers, and this dedicated camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended creative community. Featuring an innovative design plus many new technologies, settings and modes, it will allow video content creators and casual video shooters to make content in ways they have never been able to before. The ZV-1 aims to let the subject shine in any environment. Every single feature is optimised for any type of daily video creative expression.”

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens to create beautiful background bokeh (background blur), allowing the subject to stand out from the background. The camera utilises Sony’s leading-edge autofocus system, Real-time Tracking, which tracks subjects with high accuracy and incredible speed. The ZV-1 also includes the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI, delivering high resolution as well as low noise for superior image quality. It also combines this exceptional imaging technology with high-quality and versatile audio options. The ZV-1 is Sony’s first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in selfie mode while connecting external audio accessories. To meet any video need, the ZV-1 contains advanced video features including 4K movie recording and in-body image stabilisation.

The ZV-1 offers a simple solution to easily switch between two levels of background bokeh while recording. Using the new Bokeh Switch function, easily adjust the optical aperture between more and less background, defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject. Located on top of the camera, this Bokeh button is easily accessible and makes selfie shooting operation a breeze.

Building on the leading-edge technology developed for α (Alpha) and RX series cameras, this new compact camera includes advanced autofocus (AF), allowing it to identify and track subjects with high accuracy and speed while recording. For maintaining focus on the intended subject or subjects in busy environments, Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking for video allows the ZV-1 to seamlessly switch focus between multiple subjects while controlling the AF speed and tracking sensitivity.

The ZV-1 is well-equipped to produce just that with reliable and versatile audio options. The ZV-1’s onboard mic features Sony’s latest Directional 3-capsule Mic which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject’s voice while minimising background noise, especially when operating in selfie mode. For added flexibility, the ZV-1 also features a standard 3.5mm mic input and Multi Interface Shoe (MI shoe) making it easy to connect a wide range of external microphones. The ZV-1 is also supplied with a wind screen accessory that fits on the MI shoe to minimise wind interference.

This compact, lightweight (approx. 294g / 105.5mm x 60.0mm x 43.5mm) camera is the first Sony compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen, allowing creators to simplify their setup by utilising the MI shoe for optional external mics without the need of an additional mounting bracket.

Comfortably operate the ZV-1 with one hand thanks to the easy-to-hold comfortable grip and a large movie REC button located on the top of the camera for quick access to video recording, as well as a recording lamp on the front of the camera that indicates if the camera is actively recording.

The ZV-1 also includes advances in image stabilisation, ensuring steady video even when shooting hand-held while walking. When recording in HD (Active mode), optical and electronic stabilisation methods are combined to reduce shaking up to 11 times that of standard SteadyShot. When shooting 4K video using Optical SteadyShot (Active mode), there is improvement in stabilisation effect of up to 8 times that of standard SteadyShot. The ZV-1 is also compatible with both VCT-SGR1 and GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander, offering additional stability and comfort combined with cable-free connectivity.

• 4K movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S codec

• Industry standard 3.5mm microphone input

• Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

• Interval Shooting for stunning time-lapse videos

• Super Slow Motion recording at up to 960fps

• Compatibility with ‘Movie Edit add-on’ from the “Imaging Edge” mobile application for image stabilisation while editing Highlight ability to edit aspect ratios for IG etc.

The ZV-1 will be available in New Zealand from mid-June 2020, price TBC