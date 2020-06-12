OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone

OPPO has released its Find X2 Series, adding an entry variation - the Find X2 Lite - to complete the brand’s first 5G offering in New Zealand. The news comes just as the company has signed on major network carrier Vodafone as a partner, with both Find X2 models (Lite and Pro) available soon at Vodafone stores across the country.



The X2 Series is the latest ideation of OPPO’s renowned Find flagship Series, known for its pioneering and innovative spirit. While the Find X2 Lite shares many of the flagship features found on the hero Find X2 Pro, it is priced to make premium accessible to all Kiwis. At $799, the Find X2 Lite is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone on the market, and it’s jam packed with cutting-edge technology.



With a Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, outstanding camera and video capabilities, the Find X2 Lite is a serious contender for Kiwis looking to unleash the era of 5G. Its lightning-fast VOOC charging, sleek look and shiny feel, makes the X2 Lite a must-have.



“We’re on the cusp of the next explosion of streaming, gaming, browsing, and the proliferation of more everyday uses of smartphones, as 5G makes its way to New Zealand’s streets,” says Morgan Halim, OPPO New Zealand Managing Director.



“With its features mirroring the industry-leading X2 Pro device, the X2 Lite offers a superb experience. And its sub $800 price point means more Kiwis can access 5G and the latest smartphone technology to enhance their daily lives,” says Halim.



The Find X2 Lite sets the benchmark in its price range, with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2400×1080 display, and an impeccable screen to body ratio of 90.8%.



While the Find X2 Pro leads the industry with an outstanding full spec screen, the X2 Lite holds its own with its crystal clear OLED display for an impeccable, silky smooth visuals when browsing the internet, watching videos, or playing games. The X2 Lite’s average brightness is 430nit, increasing to a maximum of 600nit, making it easy to see the screen in all light conditions, even harsh sunlight.



With a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz when in game mode, the Lite delivers a super smooth and light interaction, stepping up to meet the demands of gaming and video. The OPPO Find X2 Lite’s screen is certified by TÜV Rheinland.



To round off the perfect audio-visual experience, the Find X2 Lite is equipped paired with the legendary sound quality of Dolby Atmos and consumers can experience truly immersive audio.



Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, the X2 Lite enables multi-gigabit upload and download speeds, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB ROM.



It also uses a 360 degree smart antenna that works to locate the optimal network channel with the fastest speed, and can increase speeds by up to 30%. Additionally, the OPPO Find X2 Lite supports 5G + WiFi dual channels, allowing 5G mobile network and 5G WiFi to work online at the same time, achieving network speed superposition.



The OPPO Find X2 Lite boasts the latest in charging, with a 4025mAh large-capacity battery supporting 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 from 3% to 50% power up in just 20 minutes and just 56 minutes for a full charge. In comparison, the X2 Pro can charge from 0-100% in just 38 minutes.

Its Ultra Clear Quad Camera set up includes a 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Macro Camera + 2MP Portrait Style Mono Camera + 2MP Mono Camera. Plus, a 32MP front camera.



The Find X2 Lite comes with OPPO’s built-in Screen Image Engine visual optimisation technology, which improves image saturation and contrast levels for better visuals and effects in third party apps. It is currently supported by apps including TikTok and Instagram.



The Find X2 Lite is kitted with the hearty Sony IMX586 sensor with a f1.7 large aperture for powerful low light shooting capabilities and beyond.



The 48MP and Ultra Wide Angle Macro Cameras have upgraded image stabilisation algorithms making it easy to capture steady wide-angle footage no matter the scenario. Have you ever tried to capture the tiny detail of the macro world?

The Ultra Night Mode creates exceptional nighttime images and AI noise reductions suppress the intensity of overexposure and improve detail and brightness of shadows.



In addition, the X2 Lite excels in functionality with digital zoom, auto flash, panorama, portrait, night scene and HDR photo mode. An LED flash and a smart editing suite means whether its natural scenery, retro portraits, black and white styles, or you’re shooting on the go, your canvas is a playground.



Made with glass back to front and an aluminum frame, its sleek and lightweight body weighs 180g and is just 7.96mm thick, for easy single-hand use, plus making it one of the world's thinnest 5G smartphones.



The Find X2 Lite runs ColorOS.7 on Android 10 for a more modern and satisfying visual effect, as well as reducing overall energy consumption by 38%.



The Find X2 Lite is available in two colours: Moonlight Black & Pearl White from 12 June 2020.

The Find X2 Pro is available in Ceramic Black & Vegan Leather Orange from 5 June 2020.