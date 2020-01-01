Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the expansion of its award-winning lifestyle Home Entertainment portfolio with the addition of The Terrace, its first outdoor 4K QLED TV and accompanying soundbar. The Terrace is a Samsung Smart TV that is specifically designed to bring the full indoor entertainment experience outside. A consumer model of The Terrace was launched in the U.S. and Canada in May, and it’s now followed by rollouts to Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other regions later this year. And for businesses, a professional model will be launching later in the year.

Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, The Terrace fits perfectly with outdoor living spaces and delivers Samsung’s industry-leading QLED 4K display technology and Smart TV features. With an IP55 rating, the Terrace’s display boasts weather-resistant durability, while offering a slim and sleek design at a mere 59.8mm and comes fitted for easy installation outdoors.

“Today, new lifestyles habits and trends are evolving faster than ever before. Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platform, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities. Screen should also be evolving in line with these lifestyle changes,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.”

The Terrace offers a crystal-clear display to increase visibility in all sorts of outdoor conditions. It provides a brightness level of 2,000 nits, ensuring that users will be able to enjoy content in vivid picture quality, even in broad daylight. Its QLED 4K display is perfect for sports fans: with a high motion rate, it provides clear, lifelike picture quality, ideal for motion-intensive content. Also, the display is coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology which optimizes content by analysing its surroundings to minimise unwanted glare.

The Terrace offers various content and browsing experiences that deliver seamless entertainment even outdoors. The Terrace comes equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform as well as the leading subscription streaming services.

In addition to supporting mobile viewing capabilities like Multi View and Tap View, the Terrace also supports multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and the soon to launch Google Assistant, helping it fit naturally into the smart home ecosystem.

Finally, The Terrace and The Terrace Soundbar offer dynamic sound that redefines the dimensions of home theatre. Right out of the box, The Terrace delivers high-quality sound and a deep and clear bass sound from its built-in woofers. For those who want to customize their TV’s sound output, The Terrace has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with The Terrace Soundbar or other devices. To offer the clear, rich sound for immersive audio experience, The Terrace Soundbar features distortion cancelling technology regardless of the surrounding environment.

Made for outdoors, The Terrace Soundbar is IP55 rated and can be mounted to a wall, or directly to The Terrace TV. It packs powerful and crisp audio for a truly immersive outdoor home theatre experience.

The Terrace is the latest evolution of Samsung’s award-winning Lifestyle TV portfolio first introduced in 2016 with the debut of The Serif. Samsung’s Lifestyle TV portfolio combines impressive technical performance including picture quality with personalized experiences for today’s consumers.

The 2020 Samsung Lifestyle TV line also includes:

The Frame: For consumers who want their TV to be part of and enhance their décor, The Frame is a high-performance TV when it’s on, and a dazzling art display when it’s off. It features a growing library of over 1,200 pieces of artwork from world-renowned artists and galleries including the Museo del Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, The Albertina, Saatchi Art, Artspace, Sedition, Magnum Photos, LUMAS and more. From beloved masterpieces to stunning photography, the Samsung Art Store helps users turn their space into an art gallery. This year, Samsung debuted new 32 and 75-inch sizes to add to the Frame’s line of 43-, 50-, 55- and 65- inch models, providing more options to enhance the look and feel of any home.