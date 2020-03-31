Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio

Ingram Micro is giving its reseller partners access to a wider range of quality network solutions by signing on innovative American brand Ubiquiti.

The New York-headquartered vendor provides a range of wireless networking solutions with a focus on simplicity in delivering high-performance connectivity for homes, small businesses and large enterprises.

Ingram Micro Managing Director Jason Langley notes that Ubiquiti has carved out a billion dollar niche in the highly competitive networking space by providing innovative solutions to common challenges.

“Some companies require complex network solutions out of necessity, but most just want high-performance connectivity with minimum fuss. That’s what Ubiquiti delivers, and that’s what makes its solutions portfolio highly attractive for our resellers across New Zealand. These solutions are rapidly installed, easily configured and provide outstanding app- and cloud-based remote management.”

He adds that resellers looking for a point of difference will find much to distinguish the solutions they can provide to end customers leveraging the Ubiquiti range.

Among those solutions is UniFi, a complete range of more than 40 switches, access points, IP telephones, gateways, servers, surveillance cameras and even intelligent LED lighting suitable for small to medium businesses.

With devices for indoor and outdoor networking, and up to 48 port switches, UniFi is modular for rapid and easy network extension, all controlled by the Ubiquiti app. “As we’re a nation of small businesses, the UniFi range is likely to have broad appeal for organisations across New Zealand,” says Langley, noting suitability for businesses from cafés through to hotel chains and companies with multiple offices.

Other product ranges from Ubiquiti include AmpliFi home mesh networking, AirFiber and AirMAX radio network solutions, and optical solutions for fibre networks. All Ubiquiti solutions can be managed through the company’s Software-Defined Networking (SDN) platform.

The company has enjoyed strong growth since its 2005 introduction, including in the enterprise market. According to market watcher IDC, Ubiquiti grew second quarter 2019 revenues by 22.4% year over year and held 6.8% of the enterprise market. Revenue for the twelve months ending March 31, 2020 was $1.256B, a 9.67% increase year-over-year, with the company’s solutions available in 180 countries around the world.

Ubiquiti’s products are now available to Ingram Micro’s channel partners