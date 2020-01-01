Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted on 11-Jun-2020 14:27 | Filed under: News


Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) has announced that the Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 video bars and the Poly G7500 video conferencing system are now the first Zoom Rooms Appliances to receive Zoom certification.

 

As the first Android-based appliances to offer native Zoom Rooms functionality, the Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50, and G7500 video conferencing devices are fully managed via Zoom Device Management (ZDM) and deliver a streamlined out-of-box experience that meet Zoom’s standards for audio and video quality. With the addition of the Zoom certification, Poly Studio X family and G7500 combine a full Zoom Rooms experience with Poly’s legendary audio and video innovation, including advanced speaker and conversation tracking, NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies to block out unwanted distractions.

 

Additionally, these Zoom Rooms Appliances are developed with security in mind with a hardened operating system, secure update distribution, and third-party testing for security vulnerabilities.

 

“As businesses in New Zealand are shifting towards a workforce in transition, Poly and Zoom continue to set the standard in the development of seamless native video collaboration devices that let organizations and their employees stay optimally productive,” said Andy Hurt, Managing Director, ANZ, Poly. “Our collective portfolio of Zoom certified devices makes it easy for users to collaborate from anywhere, with friction-free meetings that customers and IT managers expect.”

 

Only Poly has native video, voice and headset solutions that are purpose-built for Zoom Rooms, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Phone. Zoom and Poly’s device collaboration spans a broadening portfolio of communication solutions to provide ease-of-use for seamless connectivity and collaboration while prioritizing the flexibility and choice in Zoom integrated hardware and software solutions that IT managers need for the most productive workplace. Because Poly’s devices are designed for premium audio and video collaboration from any space, the Zoom Rooms certification enables users to operate Zoom-certified devices from wherever they conduct their work, including from their home or remote offices.   

 

“Zoom is committed to consistently delivering a high-quality experience for all use cases and as the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification, the Poly Studio X family and G7500 will help ensure meetings are seamless and secure,” said Jeff Smith, head of Zoom Rooms for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. “Together with Poly, we can deliver a radically simple video experience with technology that is easy to deploy, manage and use so that your meeting remains the focus.”

 

Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50, and G7500 video appliances are Zoom Rooms certified now, and available in New Zealand from authorised distributors and resellers.

 



More information: https://www.poly.com/us/en/solutions/platform...





