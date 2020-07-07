Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted on 19-Jun-2020 14:58 | Filed under: News


AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors

AMD has three new additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family – the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processors. Introducing XT branding for the first time to the Ryzen family of processors, the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors are purpose-built to maximize performance under any workload. Expanding on the award-winning 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor family, 3000XT series desktop processors are optimized with higher boost frequencies to deliver elite-level performance that dominates gaming and content creation.
 
Today also marks worldwide availability of the AMD B550 chipset, the first mainstream chipset with support for PCIe 4.0. Available in a variety of motherboard form factors, the AMD B550 chipset is perfect for high-speed performance in both gaming and multitasking. Additionally, AMD announced the A520 chipset for socket AM4 and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with more than 40 designs in development. Alongside these new chipset and processors, AMD also announced the redesigned StoreMI storage acceleration software with a new UI and enhanced acceleration algorithm.
 
“At AMD, we are committed to listening closely to our customers and the enthusiast community to deliver leadership products,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “With AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors, we’re making additional optimizations to the 7nm manufacturing process to deliver industry leading single-thread performance and more choice and flexibility for enthusiasts."
 
Building upon the legacy established by the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor family, the 3000XT Series processors elevate the world-class “Zen 2” architecture with an optimized 7nm manufacturing process technology to offer higher boost frequency and increased performance at the same TDPs of their Ryzen 3000 counterparts.
 
The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT offers:

 

  • Up to 4% increase in single-threaded performance over AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors
  • Up to 40% more power efficiency than the competition

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT retail box processors include a Wraith Spire cooler. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors feature tailored specifications engineered for enthusiasts who regularly choose aftermarket cooling for the highest possible performance. As a result, AMD is recommending the use of an AIO solution with a minimum 280mm radiator or equivalent air cooling to experience these products at their best. A list of AMD recommended coolers can be found on AMD.com to ensure enthusiasts can maximize the potential from the entire 3000XT series of desktop processors.

 

The new A520 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family providing a streamlined, trusted platform to satisfy everyday PC users. These AMD 500 Series motherboards including the new A520 provide essential performance for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors and beyond. The AMD Ryzen 3000XT Series processors also come with unbeatable platform support, compatible with all motherboards equipped with a Ryzen 3000-ready BIOS, including day one support on the entire 500 series chipset families.
 
AMD StoreMI technology has been reimagined for 2020 and beyond with an all-new interface and new features. Highlights of the 2.0 version include a new caching-based acceleration algorithm that enhances data integrity and prioritizes most-used data, speeding up boot times by up to 31%9 and decreasing game load times by up to 13% vs an HDD only10. With its intelligent design and streamlined interface, AMD StoreMI is ideal for achieving SSD level speed with HDD level capacity.
 
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT processors are expected to be available from top retailers and etailers worldwide starting July 7, 2020. AMD A520 motherboards are expected to be available at leading retailers and etailers starting in August 2020 from board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

 



More information: https://www.amd.com/en/ryzen...









