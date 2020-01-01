Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted on 19-Jun-2020 15:03 | Filed under: News


D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, designed specifically to meet the needs of working and studying from the modern smart home. The DIR-X1560 provides seamless and highly reliable combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and a simple way to upgrade an existing home network to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.

 

The DIR-X1560 offers dual-band Wi-Fi with up to four simultaneous streams, which allows hassle-free 4K streaming, gaming or video calls simultaneously. The Router also comes fully equipped with a host of new technologies to enhance the connectivity experience for users. These include 1024 QAM to boost throughput to all connected devices by up to 25% and 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth. It has built-in power amplifiers and includes be

 

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, designed specifically to meet the needs of working and studying from the modern smart home. The DIR-X1560 provides seamless and highly reliable combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and a simple way to upgrade an existing home network to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.

 

The DIR-X1560 offers dual-band Wi-Fi with up to four simultaneous streams, which allows hassle-free 4K streaming, gaming or video calls simultaneously. The Router also comes fully equipped with a host of new technologies to enhance the connectivity experience for users. These include 1024 QAM to boost throughput to all connected devices by up to 25% and 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth. It has built-in power amplifiers and includes beamforming features to increase a Wi-Fi network’s reach and minimise blackspots. All this functionality combined together creates up to four times greater capacity and makes connectivity 38% faster.

 

The DIR-X1560 Router feature Multiple-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), a signature element of Wi-Fi 6. OFDMA provides exceptional capacity by splitting a channel into four sub-channels and supports faster bandwidth and connectivity distribution to devices, eliminating congestion and network queues.

What’s more, the DIR-X1560 supports voice assistant capabilities, allowing users to enable or disable Wi-Fi access, check log-in credentials or reboot the system via voice-enabled smart speakers using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Easy to set up, users can access how-to guides to install their new Router via D-Link’s dedicated app. Once installed, users are provided with many management tools and parental control features that allow them to tailor network access enabling safer Internet connectivity.

 

Key features of D-Link’s new DIR-X1560 include:

 

  • Wi-Fi 6 technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion
  • Speeds up to 1.5Gbps (1200 Mbps on the 5GHz band and 300 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band)
  • Dual-Band Wi-Fi with up to 4 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, gaming or video chatting a breeze
  • OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency
  • Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of busy bandwidth
  • Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology
  • Supports the latest 128-bit industry-standard Wi-Fi encryption
  • Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

The DIR-X1560 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$249.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$279.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

 












Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:



Trending now »

Hot discussions in our forums right now:

2019 Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 Discussion
Created by Batman, last reply by mattwnz on 22-Jun-2020 14:06 (11051 replies)
Pages... 735 736 737

please help! Wanting to invest around 10k for investing. Looking at Simplicity of Milford asset management? Please help me decide
Created by Bazz30, last reply by BlinkyBill on 19-Jun-2020 11:34 (22 replies)
Pages... 2

Why Windows Settings is different from machine to machine - and why such a mess?
Created by freitasm, last reply by mentalinc on 20-Jun-2020 21:18 (16 replies)
Pages... 2

Writing Windows applications for MS Office environment
Created by SpookyAwol, last reply by TwoSeven on 19-Jun-2020 17:48 (16 replies)
Pages... 2

Market stall enforces minimum EFTPOS spend of $30?
Created by Nate001, last reply by clinty on 22-Jun-2020 11:21 (30 replies)
Pages... 2

2degrees deploying MoRAN
Created by DjShadow, last reply by PolicyGuy on 22-Jun-2020 12:54 (14 replies)

Courier Post delays
Created by cyril7, last reply by PolicyGuy on 22-Jun-2020 10:17 (535 replies)
Pages... 34 35 36

Chorus fibre pricing changes 2020
Created by freitasm, last reply by nztim on 22-Jun-2020 09:23 (39 replies)
Pages... 2 3