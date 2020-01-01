D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, designed specifically to meet the needs of working and studying from the modern smart home. The DIR-X1560 provides seamless and highly reliable combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and a simple way to upgrade an existing home network to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.
The DIR-X1560 offers dual-band Wi-Fi with up to four simultaneous streams, which allows hassle-free 4K streaming, gaming or video calls simultaneously. The Router also comes fully equipped with a host of new technologies to enhance the connectivity experience for users. These include 1024 QAM to boost throughput to all connected devices by up to 25% and 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth. It has built-in power amplifiers and includes beamforming features to increase a Wi-Fi network’s reach and minimise blackspots. All this functionality combined together creates up to four times greater capacity and makes connectivity 38% faster.
The DIR-X1560 Router feature Multiple-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), a signature element of Wi-Fi 6. OFDMA provides exceptional capacity by splitting a channel into four sub-channels and supports faster bandwidth and connectivity distribution to devices, eliminating congestion and network queues.
What’s more, the DIR-X1560 supports voice assistant capabilities, allowing users to enable or disable Wi-Fi access, check log-in credentials or reboot the system via voice-enabled smart speakers using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.
Easy to set up, users can access how-to guides to install their new Router via D-Link’s dedicated app. Once installed, users are provided with many management tools and parental control features that allow them to tailor network access enabling safer Internet connectivity.
Key features of D-Link’s new DIR-X1560 include:
The DIR-X1560 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$249.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$279.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.