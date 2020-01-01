D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, designed specifically to meet the needs of working and studying from the modern smart home. The DIR-X1560 provides seamless and highly reliable combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and a simple way to upgrade an existing home network to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.

The DIR-X1560 offers dual-band Wi-Fi with up to four simultaneous streams, which allows hassle-free 4K streaming, gaming or video calls simultaneously. The Router also comes fully equipped with a host of new technologies to enhance the connectivity experience for users. These include 1024 QAM to boost throughput to all connected devices by up to 25% and 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth. It has built-in power amplifiers and includes be

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, designed specifically to meet the needs of working and studying from the modern smart home. The DIR-X1560 provides seamless and highly reliable combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and a simple way to upgrade an existing home network to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.

The DIR-X1560 offers dual-band Wi-Fi with up to four simultaneous streams, which allows hassle-free 4K streaming, gaming or video calls simultaneously. The Router also comes fully equipped with a host of new technologies to enhance the connectivity experience for users. These include 1024 QAM to boost throughput to all connected devices by up to 25% and 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth. It has built-in power amplifiers and includes beamforming features to increase a Wi-Fi network’s reach and minimise blackspots. All this functionality combined together creates up to four times greater capacity and makes connectivity 38% faster.

The DIR-X1560 Router feature Multiple-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), a signature element of Wi-Fi 6. OFDMA provides exceptional capacity by splitting a channel into four sub-channels and supports faster bandwidth and connectivity distribution to devices, eliminating congestion and network queues.



What’s more, the DIR-X1560 supports voice assistant capabilities, allowing users to enable or disable Wi-Fi access, check log-in credentials or reboot the system via voice-enabled smart speakers using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.



Easy to set up, users can access how-to guides to install their new Router via D-Link’s dedicated app. Once installed, users are provided with many management tools and parental control features that allow them to tailor network access enabling safer Internet connectivity.

Key features of D-Link’s new DIR-X1560 include:

Wi-Fi 6 technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion

Speeds up to 1.5Gbps (1200 Mbps on the 5GHz band and 300 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band)

Dual-Band Wi-Fi with up to 4 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, gaming or video chatting a breeze

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency

Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of busy bandwidth

Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology

Supports the latest 128-bit industry-standard Wi-Fi encryption

Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

The DIR-X1560 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$249.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$279.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.