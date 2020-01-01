OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone

OPPO has announced the A72, the latest device in the smartphone maker’s A Series. A perfect combination of premium features and affordable prices, the A Series is proof that less is more, and the A72, sitting at $499, demonstrates just that.

Packed in a sleek, exquisite design, the A72 features a 1080p Neo-Display screen to offer clear, immersive viewing experience in videos and gaming. Paired with the 48MP AI Quad Camera, the smartphone paves the way for infinite photography opportunities. All of this is backed up by an impressive 5000mAh battery, enough to power users through the day and still have room for a quick browse before bedtime.

“Putting users at the centre of everything means we provide smartphones with high technical standards, comfortable physicality and great accessibility,” said Morgan Halim, Managing Director OPPO New Zealand. “The A72 ticks all the boxes users expect from a remarkable smartphone, offering amazing value for money and an immersive experience.”

With a 1080p Neo-Display and a 90.5% screen to body ratio, the OPPO A72 greets users with crystal clear visuals and an immersive experience. Users need not worry about draining the battery or getting eye fatigue from gaming or watching videos, as the A72 comes complete with Eye Care Mode to automatically adjust screen brightness and filter out blue light, providing a safety net for both eye health and heavy phone usage.

All of this is packed in a smooth, 3D Quad-curve phone body with a thickness of 8.89mm. A product inspired by constellation patterns, the A72 comes in Aurora Purple and Twilight Black, presenting itself as aesthetically and sensorial pleasing to the eye.



The OPPO A72 is equipped with a powerful Quad Camera. The 48MP AI main camera with a large aperture of f/1.7 captures every detail of a shot, while the Ultra Wide Angle Lens allows users to snap as much content as possible with minimal image distortion.

With Ultra Night Mode 2.0, users can rest assured the image quality taken in the day is preserved in low light settings, as the phone adjusts the amount of light absorbed depending on the environment. For those who would like to take portrait photography a step further, simply switch on AI beautification technology to adjust uneven skin tones, smooth out wrinkles and conceal dark circles on up to four people’s faces in group photos.

The OPPO A72 also supports 4K video shooting and Anti-shake video performance, perfect for those wanting to create high-quality videography in the palm of their hands. If this isn’t enough, the new wide-angle video feature and 120fps slow-motion mode are the cherries on top of the video-shooting experience.

The OPPO A72 is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery guaranteeing all-day use, making it perfect for even the busiest of days. Coupled with the 18W Fast Charge, the phone can easily bounce back from 0 to 50% in less than 45 minutes.



OPPO’s Hyper Boost performance engine makes sure apps and games run smoothly. Through the smart sidebar, users can also store and access apps and data via a simple swipe. With a large ROM storage of 128GB, the A72 operates on improved memory performance that speeds up app installation and file downloads by 61%. The 4GB RAM also allows multiple apps and games to run at the same time, making the A72 an ideal choice for those who like to multitask.



The OPPO A72 features super-linear Dual Stereo Speakers and Dirac 2.0 sound effects. Via speakers at the top and bottom of the phone, users get an immersive, surrounding sound experience.

The A72 is available from Friday, 12 June at New Zealand’s leading tech retailers.



The new OPPO A72 is priced at $499, available in Aurora Purple and Twilight Black. The OPPO A72 is available from 2Degrees, Vodafone and retailers across New Zealand. A launch promo bundle is available that includes a free OPPO Bluetooth Speaker via redemption when you purchase an OPPO A72 by the end of June 2020.



