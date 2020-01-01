Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Plantronics, Inc. has unveiled a new series of Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms – Poly G10-T, G40-T and G80-T. These solutions include audio and video tools that deliver superior meeting experiences for users on Microsoft Teams, and the variety of different configurations grants IT managers the ability to easily scale for meeting rooms of all sizes.



Teams usage continues to skyrocket with more than 75 million daily active users, further deepening the need for consistent cloud collaboration experiences across devices. With the rapidly changing work environments expanding into the home and across differing room setups, users, IT managers and administrators need flexible, hybrid devices. Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms provides customizable room tools that enable seamless virtual collaboration experiences with little to no-touch control. They join the previously announced Poly Studio X family that will also offer native Teams video experiences.



“The workforce is currently in transition. While a portion will continue working from home several days a week, we will also start seeing more people slowly returning to the office. The office remains core to getting work done, especially to collaborate, and businesses will need to ensure that they have the technology in place to support those on site to ensure optimal productivity,” said Andy Hurt, Managing Director, ANZ, Poly.



“We firmly believe that simplicity is key to adoption, utilisation and speedy ROI for businesses. Scalable and easy to install for rooms of any size, Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms creates a natural meeting environment with the highest audio and video quality, connecting all participants regardless of location in a way that makes them forget about where they’re at, and to focus on the discussion.”

“Lenovo is excited to join forces with Poly to deliver Poly Room Solution for Microsoft Teams, featuring ThinkSmart Edition Tiny,” said Joseph Mingori, general manager, Lenovo Smart Office Business. “This offering allows us to deliver a joint solution designed to meet our shared customers collaboration space needs.”

As many enterprise and SMB customers prepare to deploy their organisation to Teams, Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms offers the latest tools to deliver best-in-class audio and video experiences from automatic group framing to speaker tracking technologies, turning even passive meetings into powerful communication experiences. Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms not only delivers the premium Poly audio and video for Teams, but also provides a clutter-free experience from start to finish with simple installation and maintenance in any size room. The lack of messy cords means that not only is it simple to set-up and use but ensures that the focus remains on collaboration and output, not on tangled wires.



Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms is just the latest in Teams Rooms technology from Poly. Poly has been working alongside Microsoft for over 15 years and now has the most certified headset and speakerphone devices for Teams available, including: Calisto 3200, Calisto 5200, Voyager 4200 Office and UC Series, Voyager 5200 Office and UC Series, Voyager 6200 UC, Voyager 8200 UC, Blackwire 3300 and 5200 Series, and soon to be available in New Zealand, Calisto 5300, Trio C60 and Blackwire 8225.



“Customers look to Poly and Microsoft to deliver a seamless collaboration experience across collaboration, calling and meetings,” said Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director for Microsoft Teams devices, Microsoft. “Poly brings our joint customers a broad portfolio of devices, all delivering a consistent Microsoft Teams user experience, and enabling those users to collaborate and communicate easily, quickly, and seamlessly wherever they are working.”



Poly’s Room Solution for Teams Rooms comes in a variety of different configurations and can comfortably equip anywhere from small to large rooms, depending on individual requirements. Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms will begin shipping upon Microsoft Teams certification, to New Zealand from July.