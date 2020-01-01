Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted on 24-Jun-2020 07:58 | Filed under: News


Hewlett Packard Enterprise is introducing a new cloud services HPE Cloud Volumes Backup for data protection through HPE GreenLake, allowing seamless recovery of data so you can put it to use on-premises, at the edge, or in the public cloud. These new services are designed to meet ever-demanding SLAs across a spectrum of recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) where compliance and retention are key. From rapid recovery to long term retention, data protection through HPE GreenLake makes backing up and recovering data effortless and automated, through a simple point-and-click experience. Customers have the flexibility to modernise their data protection and meet every SLA at the right stage of the data lifecycle at the right cost.

For workloads demanding fast recovery, HPE is delivering backup as-a-service through its on-premises data protection solution, HPE StoreOnce. Customers get rapid recovery with cloud consumption and elastic scaling in a pre-configured system. Through HPE GreenLake, customers deploy Cloud Services for Local Data Protection with HPE StoreOnce on-premises. The pay-as-you-protect cloud model makes it simple to order, monitor, and scale on-demand, and clients pay for consumption based on usage. HPE StoreOnce has deep integration with a rich ecosystem of ISV partners, providing customers the flexibility to deploy their preferred backup software for edge-to-core workloads. 

 

Customers can spin up storage capacity in minutes and direct it to existing data workflows in just a few clicks. Automated backup policies eliminate having to initialise, configure, manage, or tune physical or virtual infrastructure. The enterprise cloud service also breaks down the silos of a typical cloud backup deployment. HPE Cloud Volumes Backup unifies backup data in the cloud, removing mass fragmentation with open support for any primary storage array and any data protection software like Veeam, Commvault, Veritas NetBackup, MicroFocus, and others.

“For over ten years, our customers have trusted HPE and Veeam to protect their data everywhere with flexible solutions,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “We’re excited to offer our customers more choices to utilise a mix of efficient and scalable HPE StoreOnce appliances on-premises and on-demand cloud services from HPE Cloud Volumes Backup.”

“Commvault and HPE are committed to our strategic global alliance and providing customers with integrated solutions that help protect their critical data and improve business resiliency,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice President, Product Management, Commvault.

The new data protection service eliminates complexity by freeing customers from the day-to-day hassles and operational costs of backup infrastructure with consumption-based pricing and efficient data mobility. And it’s flexible. Customers can restore workloads on-premises or easily leverage public cloud for multiple use cases, such as test/dev, reporting, and analytics, enabling them to transform backup data into a business asset.

 

While alternative cloud backup services exist, HPE Cloud Volumes Backup offers more value for organisations through:

 

  • Unified backup in the cloud: Provides customers the ability to collapse mass fragmentation with open support for HPE and non-HPE storage, and any data protection software and application.
  • Backup data activation: Lets customers easily and effortlessly activate and reuse secondary data for test/dev and analytics in multiple public clouds to derive insights.
  • No egress charges: No fees to restore data from the cloud, in contrast to other cloud service providers.
  • Open cloud ecosystem:  No cloud lock-in, providing customers with the flexibility to recover on-premises or in the public cloud.
  • Resilient protection from cyberattacks: Makes backup images invisible and inaccessible to ransomware, ensuring data integrity and enabling restores in the event of an attack.
  • Faster backup and recovery: Reduces the time, cost, and network bandwidth for cloud backup and recovery by 20x due to highly efficient source-side deduplication, change-block tracking, and advanced compression.

 

 

 

 



More information: https://cloudvolumes.hpe.com/...



