New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Customers can spin up storage capacity in minutes and direct it to existing data workflows in just a few clicks. Automated backup policies eliminate having to initialise, configure, manage, or tune physical or virtual infrastructure. The enterprise cloud service also breaks down the silos of a typical cloud backup deployment. HPE Cloud Volumes Backup unifies backup data in the cloud, removing mass fragmentation with open support for any primary storage array and any data protection software like Veeam, Commvault, Veritas NetBackup, MicroFocus, and others.



“For over ten years, our customers have trusted HPE and Veeam to protect their data everywhere with flexible solutions,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “We’re excited to offer our customers more choices to utilise a mix of efficient and scalable HPE StoreOnce appliances on-premises and on-demand cloud services from HPE Cloud Volumes Backup.”



“Commvault and HPE are committed to our strategic global alliance and providing customers with integrated solutions that help protect their critical data and improve business resiliency,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice President, Product Management, Commvault.



The new data protection service eliminates complexity by freeing customers from the day-to-day hassles and operational costs of backup infrastructure with consumption-based pricing and efficient data mobility. And it’s flexible. Customers can restore workloads on-premises or easily leverage public cloud for multiple use cases, such as test/dev, reporting, and analytics, enabling them to transform backup data into a business asset.

While alternative cloud backup services exist, HPE Cloud Volumes Backup offers more value for organisations through: