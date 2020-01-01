Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced advancements to the company’s edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy, through next-generation cloud services and an accelerated delivery experience for HPE GreenLake. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services, which span container management, machine learning operations, VMs, storage, compute, data protection, and networking, help customers transform and modernise their applications and data – the majority of which live on-premises, in colocation facilities, and increasingly at the edge.



“Now more than ever, given current market conditions, organisations have an urgent need to connect and leverage all of their applications and data in order to transform their businesses, support their employees, and serve their customers,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “As we enter the next phase of the cloud market, customers require an approach that enables them to innovate and modernise all of their applications and workloads, including those at the edge and on-premises. By delivering a consistent cloud experience everywhere through HPE GreenLake cloud services, and software designed to accelerate transformation, HPE is uniquely positioned to help customers harness the full power of their information, wherever it resides.”



Today, organisations are at a crossroads in their digital transformation efforts. According to IDC, despite the growth and adoption of public clouds, 70 percent of applications remain outside of the public cloud1. Due to several factors, including application entanglement, data gravity, security and compliance, and unpredictable costs, organisations have struggled to move the majority of the applications that run their businesses to public clouds. Forced to support two operating models, organisations face additional costs, complexity and inefficiency, limited agility and innovation, and the inability to capitalize on information everywhere.



HPE delivers a unique approach to solving this dilemma by providing HPE GreenLake cloud services to customers in the environment of their choice – from edge to cloud – with a consistent operating model and with visibility and governance across all enterprise applications and data.



HPE GreenLake cloud services also provide customers with a superior economic model. Unlike public cloud vendors, which charge customers to get data back on-premises, HPE charges no data egress fees. HPE GreenLake’s flexible as-a-service model and robust cost and compliance analytics tools allow customers to preserve cash flow, control spend, and prioritise investments that are aligned to business priorities.

“HPE GreenLake gives us 100% uptime, and the predictable pricing model is already helping us cut costs,” said Ed Hildreth, Manager of IT Distributed Systems, Mohawk Valley Health System. “Thanks to the cloud-like experience, when we needed to quickly activate additional features and resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to easily roll this out with no time delay. We are extremely pleased with HPE GreenLake and plan to leverage this model once again for new hospitals within our health system.”



HPE now offers cloud services for containers, machine learning operations, virtual machines, storage, compute, data protection and networking. All cloud services are accessible via a self-service point-and-click catalogue on HPE GreenLake Central, a platform where customers can learn about, price, and request a trial on each cloud service; spin up instances and clusters in a few clicks; and manage their multi-cloud estate from one place. They can all be deployed and run in the customers’ environment.



Based on pre-integrated building blocks, the new HPE GreenLake cloud services are now available in small, medium, and large configurations, delivered to customers from order to run in as few as 14 days. Partners and customers benefit from pre-configured reference architectures and pricing to speed time to consuming cloud services.



HPE also today unveiled HPE Ezmeral, a new brand and software portfolio designed to help organisations transform their applications, data, and operations, from edge to cloud. HPE Ezmeral spans a complete portfolio, including container management, AI/ML and data analytics, cost control, IT automation and AI-driven operations and security, that enables organizations to increase agility and efficiency, unlock insights, and accelerate innovation. The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops will be made available as HPE GreenLake cloud services to bring even greater speed and simplicity to containerized application development, and DevOps agility to the ML lifecycle.

Cloud services for Containers – These new HPE GreenLake cloud services, powered by HPE Ezmeral Container Platform, provide the flexibility to run containerised applications in data centres, colocation facilities, multiple public clouds, and at the edge.



Cloud services for Machine Learning Operations – Through HPE GreenLake, customers can subscribe to a workload-specific solution built on the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral ML Ops for the entire ML lifecycle.



Cloud services for Virtual Machines, Storage, and Compute – For customers who want a private cloud experience, HPE is launching HPE GreenLake cloud services for virtual machines, storage and compute. With provisioning of instances in five clicks, these easy-to-deploy services also provide visibility into usage and spend, and active capacity planning with powerful consumption analytics in the HPE GreenLake Central management platform.



Cloud services for Data Protection – For customers looking to modernise data protection, HPE is making data backup and recovery effortless and automated for every SLA – from rapid recovery to long-term retention. These new cloud services through HPE GreenLake include secure and efficient on-premises backup and an enterprise cloud backup service, HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, which enables backup and recovery to/from the cloud without egress costs or lock-in, and with the agility to activate data for recovery, test/dev, and analytics.



Cloud services for the Intelligent Edge – Today, more than ever, customers are looking to reduce CapEx to simplify their budget process and better predict and manage network operational costs. Aruba’s new Managed Connectivity Services, now available as cloud services through HPE GreenLake, provide the industry’s first complete Network as a Service offering, and bring cloud agility to the edge with the recently introduced Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform).



HPE GreenLake is one of the fastest-growing businesses in HPE with over 4 billion USD in total contract value, more than 850 enterprise customers worldwide, and over 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake today. HPE GreenLake’s unique metering, cost controls, cloud services, HPE Ezmeral software portfolio, and backing from HPE Financial Services and HPE Pointnext Technology Services provide a differentiated solution that competitors cannot match.