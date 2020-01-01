Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service

The local food delivery market is heating up as Menulog gets a brand refresh which will provide increased benefits for customers and the 900 restaurants on its national platform.

The refresh signals an important step for the business by reaffirming its commitment to the New Zealand market and helping grow order demand for restaurant partners and expanding the brand’s regional footprint.

This month, Menulog will change from green to orange to align the company with the global Just Eat Takeaway.com Group, bringing significant opportunity to deliver benefits for New Zealand customers and restaurant partners.

Just Eat, Menulog’s parent company, recently merged with Dutch food delivery company Takeaway.com to form Just Eat Takeaway.com Group.

Morten Belling, Managing Director at Menulog, said: “Menulog entered the New Zealand market in 2012 on a simple premise; to help more local restaurants deliver delicious meals to more customers. We have grown a lot since then but our commitment to local businesses and communities remains unchanged.

“More closely aligning our brands will accelerate growth, while allowing us to support restaurant partners, create job opportunities in the hospitality industry, and provide greater choice for customers.”

Belling said the brand refresh is an opportunity for Menulog to support businesses as part of COVID recovery through a significant investment in marketing to help grow order demand across restaurant partners. “Being part of a leading global online food delivery marketplace enables us to tap into world-class functionality with a globally recognisable product. For example, Menulog will link in with global sister Apps providing a new opportunity for travellers or those with international app stores to use the App locally, driving more business for local restaurants and couriers when international travel resumes.”

Menulog enables restaurants to adapt quickly to changes in customer wants and expectations, helping restaurants grow orders across all occasions. The brand’s delivery model allows restaurant partners to sign up for self-delivery to access lower commission rates.

Menulog currently services more than 900 restaurants, from Kerikeri to Dunedin, offering a wide range of cuisines. The platform helps restaurants maintain an online ordering presence and deploy staff as delivery drivers. The service was increasingly important in April this year as it enabled restaurants to operate while limiting physical interaction with customers.

Belling continued: “While our customers in New Zealand will continue to see all of their favourite restaurants and cuisines on the same Menulog App, they can also look forward to more choices in the future as we grow our footprint, with a focus on regional areas.”

As part of the ongoing expansion, Menulog will continue to invest in local communities and businesses offering expertise, support and the use of technology to enhance a restaurant’s ordering and delivery services.

Belling concluded: “Turning orange and being part of the newly-formed Just Eat Takeway.com Group is a really exciting part of our brand evolution - and it's just the start of how we can deliver greater value to our customers, restaurant partners and the community”.