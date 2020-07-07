Nokia 2.3 brings to be available in New Zealand

HMD Global has announced the new Nokia 2.3 will be available in New Zealand on 7 July, 2020 for $219. Users will get to enjoy a feature-packed camera with powerful-AI enhancements to help them get the best shot, while the large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day battery life provide long-lasting and immersive entertainment.

Along with other Nokia Android One smartphones in the range, Nokia 2.3 is designed in Finland with all activation and performance data stored at the Google Cloud Region in Hamina, Finland. The data is protected by European security measures and legislation, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – providing extra peace of mind for all Kiwis.

HMD Global is fully committed to customer data security, reinforced by its partnership with consultancy firm CGI and Google Cloud. The partnership delivers an even better customer and device experience for Nokia phone users by improving the speed and accuracy of device enhancements delivered to the phones. Nokia smartphones have also been recognised by Counterpoint Research as the fastest to deliver updates to devices, with Nokia 2.3 users set to experience this benefit.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said “Consumers all over the world have responded really positively to the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise to offer an experience that stays fresh. What’s more, Nokia 2.3 offers industry-leading AI for this segment, a large screen and our signature promise of a two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone in their day-to-day lives.”

The Nokia 2.3 comes with Android 10 and will be ready for Android 11, along with three years of monthly security updates. In the meantime, users can experience the latest Android OS features, from dark theme to enhanced privacy and parental controls, allowing parents to manage their kids’ apps and activity for extra peace of mind.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a dual camera and a new ‘Recommended Shot’ feature exclusive to Nokia phones that’s designed to help you select the best picture. Whether it’s a mid-air backflip or the perfect family portrait, ‘Recommended Shot’ automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and recommends the best one.

The Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with AI-powered features such as ‘Portrait Mode’, elevating the subject and subtly blurring the background, resulting in stunning portraits that pop. Users also have the option to adjust the focus after they have taken the shot with Google Photos. This is all made possible thanks to the 13MP+2MP dual camera and dedicated depth-sensor, allowing users to not only take unique portraits but also have fun with a variety of exclusive bokeh effects – such as Classic, Butterfly, Heart or Star-shaped styles.

Nokia 2.3 also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking for better low-light capture, which is achieved by taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together.

The new Nokia 2.3 promises a two-day battery life, courtesy of AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The AI-feature learns your app usage habits and prioritises power for the apps you use the most – meaning you can use your Nokia 2.3 for longer.

Featuring a 3D nano-textured cover that sits securely in your hand, this phone has a stunning finish with a premium look and feel. Advanced structural engineering has made it possible to integrate the dual camera and flash into the rear of the phone without a camera bump. Inner high- precision diecast aluminium chassis makes the structure solid and rigid, protecting all the components inside.

The new dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor (4x A53 2.0GHz) and comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage - expandable via microSD up to 512 GB. The 6.2" screen has a 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It supports 80211 b/g/n and LTE Cat 4 (150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL) including VoLTE2 and VoWiFi.

As with other smartphones in the Nokia line-up, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button at your fingertips so you can save precious time, from completing daily tasks to viewing upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other information. For even more convenience, Nokia 2.3 also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone at a glance.

The Nokia 2.3 in Charcoal will be available for $219 RRP from Spark, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Harvey Norman and PB Tech from Tuesday 7 July, 2020.