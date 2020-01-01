OPPO announces new flash charge technologies

OPPO has announced a new lineup of groundbreaking flash charge technologies including a high-powered 125W flash charge which can charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 41% in five minutes. Alongside the 125W flash charge, OPPO also announced 65W AirVOOC wireless charging, the ultra-small 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, and a 110W flash charger.

With these new developments in flash charging, OPPO reaffirms its place as the flash charge leader as the brand continues to pave the way in safe, fast charging technologies, with its Find X2 Pro device currently having the fastest charging technology commercially available on the market.

The 125W flash charge technology marks the latest flash charge technological breakthrough for the smartphone industry. With an advanced encryption algorithm and strict temperature control regulators, it will enable the safe and efficient use of flash charging. The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge will allow users to charge faster compared to current wired charging technology. The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and the 110W flash charger, which are introduced for the first time are unique innovations of OPPO’s VOOC flash charge technology, and are field leaders in the miniaturisation of high-power chargers as a result of their unprecedented light, thin and portable features.

“The accelerated rollout of 5G in New Zealand, as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications such as in gaming and video, represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and the user charging experience.” said OPPO New Zealand Managing Director, Morgan Halim.

“OPPO has been leading the development of fast charging ever since VOOC flash charge was launched in 2014. Now, we are committed to continuing to build on our expertise and advantages in the field of high power, wireless and ultra-small charging technologies in order to provide users with a safe, efficient and convenient ultra-fast charging experience.”

125W Flash Charge: Faster charging in the 5G era

OPPO’s 125W flash charge technology uses direct charging technology which is able to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 41% in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes at the fastest rate. It is compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols and it also supports mainstream protocols including 65W PD and 125W PPS, enabling it to charge other non-OPPO products that support the respective protocol. Currently, it is the most advanced flash charging technology in the industry.

Evolved from SuperVOOC's technical design, the 125W flash charge has undergone a comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade. It can support a charging scheme of up to 20V 6.25A and has significantly improved power density properties in order to effectively reduce charging time whilst simultaneously not increasing the size of the charger. In terms of battery, it is equipped with double-6C cells with breakthrough battery ratio, industry-leading multiple tab structures, charge pumps and a highly integrated MCU to improve charging efficiency.

The technology behind the 125W flash charge has strengthened the safety protection features in the system by adding 10 additional temperature sensors which monitor the charging status and ensure maximum safety during charging. Furthermore, the platform uses fuse overvoltage protection measures, Type-C to Type-C wire as well as 128-bit high-strength encryption algorithm to enhance safety.

65W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge: 30min full wireless charge

The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes at its fastest rate, adopting self-developed isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to further increase wireless charging efficiency.

The technology has five-fold safety protection measures in addition to a foreign object detection function. It is also compatible with the Qi standard and provides users with a cable-free and super-fast charging experience.

The bottom of the charger is equipped with a semiconductor cooler in order to adjust the heat entering and exiting, thereby ensuring that the handset is not hot after the appliance has been charged. In this case, the temperature of the back of the phone is kept over 2℃ lower versus those that only use a fan to dissipate heat. The unique design makes mobile phone charging more convenient and has the capacity for high-power charging.

These unique features mean that the 65W AirVOOC flash charge provides a new wireless charging experience, as users’ expectations of wireless charging rises in a high-power consumption 5G connected world.

High-Power Ultra-Small Charger Series: Big on performance, small in size

For the convenience of charging on the go, OPPO has also announced the world’s smallest and thinnest 50W Mini SuperVOOC charger and the 110W Mini-Flash Charger that features unique dual-level architecture.

OPPO’s 50W mini SuperVOOC charger revolutionises the architecture of high-power chargers by adopting a new topological design, finally allowing for the miniaturisation of fast charging technology, with the new 50W mini SuperVOOC being only 1.05cm thick.

Compatible with VOOC protocols and supporting mainstream protocols like 27W PD and 50W PPS, the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones and laptops that meet the PD and PPS protocols respectively.

Building upon the 50W Mini SuperVOOC charger, OPPO's 110W Mini-Flash Charger has defied the limits of size and efficiency for high-power adapters. Besides using the innovative dual-level architecture to achieve high-efficiency power conversion and temperature rise control, the 110W Mini-Flash Charger is built upon the combination of laminate and compact structures which minimises its size to just 35.76 cm³ - similar to the size of a normal 18W charger.