Secretlab brings its gaming seats to New Zealand
Posted on 17-Jul-2020 08:48 | Filed under: News


International gaming seat specialist Secretlab today announced its expansion into New Zealand, further expanding the global availability of its award-winning seats.

 

With a video game industry worth over half a billion dollars and where PC is the most popular gaming platform1, New Zealand is home to a growing base of passionate gamers who will now be able to enjoy Secretlab’s world-class gaming seats and the award-winning comfort they are known for.

 

Secretlab is the top choice of the world’s most successful esports teams and the biggest gaming tournaments, including Dota 2’s The International and the League of Legends World Championship. The world’s winningest teams and esports athletes across the largest and most popular esports titles choose Secretlab to equip them with the extra performance edge they need to bring home even more trophies, from back-to-back The International winners OG to esports legacy powerhouse Team Liquid.

 

Beyond esports, Secretlab has also forged longstanding partnerships with titans in gaming and popular culture, working alongside Warner Bros., HBO and Blizzard to create the first ever official Batman, Game of Thrones, Overwatch and D.Va Edition seats. More recently, Secretlab teamed up with CD PROJEKT RED, the developer of the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3: WIld Hunt, to design the stunning Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair, which sold out globally within hours.

 

Secretlab chairs are the result of years of extensive R&D and painstaking iteration, utilizing only carefully sourced materials of the highest grade and rigorously certified for both quality and durability. Today, Secretlab has over 500,000 satisfied customers in over 60 countries — and it is still growing — propelled by its unwavering focus on quality and good design, round-the-clock customer care, and industry-leading 5-year Extended Warranty.

 

Starting from today, gamers in New Zealand looking to upgrade their battlestation or work-from-home setup will be able to purchase the Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN online.

 

Ian Alexander Ang, co-founder and CEO, Secretlab said “At Secretlab, our goal is to put a Secretlab chair in front of every gamer in the world. We’ve consistently seen customers in New Zealand pay extra for shipping from our Australia store, with some early adopters even going out of their way to ship their chairs from Singapore. As a result, we wanted to set up a local store so they could get our chairs more readily, at a lower cost, and with quicker warranty support. New Zealand is a country of avid gamers, and it boasts a thriving game development market. It is also home to Grinding Gear Games, the developer of Path of Exile, one of the most popular action role-playing games in the world. We’re excited to be able to bring Secretlab chairs to gamers in New Zealand so they can experience the incredible comfort and support that so many gamers around the world are already enjoying.”

 

 

 



More information: https://www.secretlab.co.nz/...



