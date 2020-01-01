Mozilla launches its first VPN in New Zealand

New Zealanders are among the first in the world to get access to the Mozilla VPN (Virtual Private Network), which launches today. This fast and easy-to-use VPN service is brought to users by Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, and a trusted name in online consumer security and privacy services. The Mozilla VPN subscription is available for just US$4.99 per month (approx. NZ$7.64), and there are no long-term contracts required. The subscription protects up to five devices.

With millions of workers now working online and people spending more time at home, internet usage has reportedly jumped by as much as 75% in the past few months. The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the "new normal" discussion.



The Mozilla VPN helps people control their digital privacy. It encrypts users' devices adding an extra layer of protection to protect users' personal data and information. For example, it makes online transactions more private by masking users' IP addresses and locations. The added layer of protection also makes communicating and making video calls with family and friends more secure.



In a market crowded by companies making promises about privacy and security, it can be hard to know who to trust. Mozilla has a reputation for building products that help users keep their information safe. The Mozilla VPN is based on modern and lean technology, the WireGuard protocol, which at 4,000 lines of code, is a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers.

When users switch on the Mozilla VPN, they will see an easy-to-use and simple interface designed for anyone who is new to VPNs, or those who want to simply turn it on and connect to the web.



The public launch follows a beta testing program in 2019. Feedback from beta users made it clear that greater control over how their data was being shared within their network was critically important.

Mozilla's transparent Data Privacy Principles have guided the design of the Mozilla VPN, and it doesn't keep user data logs. Mozilla also does not partner with any third-party analytics platforms that build profiles of user behaviour.



In addition to New Zealand, the Mozilla VPN is also available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. There are plans to expand to other countries this fall. The Mozilla VPN is now available on Windows and Android.



