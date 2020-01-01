TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit

TCL Electronics has launched its 2020 line-up including the X and C Series. Bringing more realistic colours, contrast and enhanced picture performance to New Zealand customers, the 2020 launch will see TCL expand its QLED range, introducing three new premium units: X915, C815 and C715 Series.

“TCL’s QLED TV 2020 range looks to take entertainment to the next level by revolutionising the at-home viewing experience,” said TCL Electronics Australia/New Zealand Managing Director, Mark Zhang.

“As a leader in innovation, we pride ourselves on developing the best in premium consumer electronics for our customers – ensuring that our products are more than just a smart tv.”

TCL’s flagship model, the QLED X915 Series, includes groundbreaking 8K technology offering breathtaking picture quality and detail – elevating the entertainment experience. Available in 75” and 65” the X915 features Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos.

The QLED X915 Series employs Local Dimming Technology, enabling precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast and ultra-vivid imagery. Most notably, the X915 is certified by IMAX Enhanced® to deliver the highest quality in-home entertainment experience, offering consumers a new level of sight, sound and scale.

In addition to the X915, TCL’s C815 and C715 also include world-leading Quantum Dot Display Technology to offer optimised image performance to global users.

Supported by Dolby Vision, the C815 and C715 deliver remarkable 4K HDR10+ imagery with incredible brightness, detail, contrast, and colour. The units are powered by Dolby Atmos, offering magnificent audio with richness, depth, and precision.

As standard, the entire QLED range provides an effortless viewing experience, due to the integration of Android TV and Artificial Intelligence (AI-IN). The range can be connected with other devices around the home, thanks to connectivity with Google Assistant* and Works With Alexa capabilities. While hands-free voice control allows users to access, launch, and control content and devices from a distance without a remote control.

Additionally, Android TV adds a complete and more enhanced TV experience at home. Through built in Google Play, the new range offers users access to a suite of over 500,000 movies and television shows and a wide range of apps.

The 2020 models will all be available in New Zealand from July 2020.