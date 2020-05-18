Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market

Ingram Micro New Zealand has secured initial sole distribution rights for Runecast Analyzer, a hyper-growth, patented and award-winning artificial intelligence technology that accelerates the performance of and helps to secure virtual environments.

Runecast Analyzer provides predictive analytics and automated security compliance analysis for VMware and Amazon Web Services, substantially reducing administrative overhead while enabling proactive management of these solutions.

Adam Saunders, Ingram Micro Business Manager for Enterprise Software Solutions, says Runecast Analyzer addresses known gaps in management frameworks. “The solution is complementary to VMware and a natural fit in our portfolio. Resellers looking to boost the value they add to end customers will find ready markets for Analyzer because it is easily implemented and demonstrates rapid value. It’s effectively like having an ‘automated technician’ continuously auditing VMware environments.”

Runecast has experienced explosive growth since it was founded in 2014 by a team of virtualisation experts who set out to provide real-time automated insights for mission-critical IT environments.

Melbourne-based Senior Director, Channel Sales - APAC for Runecast Andre Carpenter says the vendor has just arrived in the region, but already has customers in 40 countries. “APAC has one of the world’s most virtualised IT environments, so there is considerable opportunity for resellers, particularly since VMware is the leading vendor here, and AWS is equally widely used,” he notes.

Organisations using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service and security risks include Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank, Fujisoft, Scania, Avast Software, the NHS, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and many more.

In addition to detecting misconﬁguration issues before they cause downtime, Runecast Analyzer automates compliance checks against VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and common security standards such as CIS, NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, HIPAA and BSI IT-Grundschutz, with more standards regularly added to its capabilities.

Carpenter notes that customers report up to 80 percent savings on VMware issue remediation time.

“Our software identifies problems and highlights exceptions by comparing your environment to a comprehensive and continually updated database of known issues and provides proven resolutions. There’s no longer any need to troubleshoot, diagnose or trawl through knowledge bases in search of answers – it’s a move from reactive to proactive management,” Carpenter explains.

Runecast was named by Gartner in its 18 May 2020 report titled ‘Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures’, and has won multiple accolades including a Tech Trailblazer award and a Virtualization & Cloud Review Editor’s Choice Award.

As more companies move toward software defined data centres (SDDCs), Saunders says Runecast offers a clear opportunity particularly for managed and professional service providers.

“The revenue potential lies in professional services rather than software margins. This is an ideal way to differentiate offerings and bring rapid, recognisable value to your customers.” Saunders adds that the software is rapidly installed – in less than a day – while interested parties can download and evaluate the Analyzer on a free-trial basis.

Finally, Saunders says Ingram Micro has invested in a specialist Runecast solution architect in support of local resellers. “We’ve put some wood behind the arrow, so to speak, and look forward to growing the local market for a vendor with an appealing value proposition.”