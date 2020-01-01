JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers

Gamers are spoilt for choice with the release of two new JBL Quantum products in New Zealand. The powerful JBL Quantum Duo PC speakers allow gamers to go deeper into the action with pitch-perfect sound and unique lighting effects. While the JBL Quantum 50 earbuds are designed with mobile gamers in mind, perfect for those quick gaming sessions in transit, on the street or while chilling at home

The new JBL Quantum Duo PC speakers make every scene epic and every gamer more competitive. The high excursion 2.5" neodymium drivers and tweeters deliver a sound curve tuned by JBL audiologists and specifically designed for gaming. Using surround sound technology, together with Dolby digital, it creates the most realistic soundstage for gaming.



With lighting effects, the JBL Quantum Duo PC gaming speakers come with different colour presets and lighting patterns allowing you to set the mood easily with the lighting control button. And by syncing lights to the beat, audio sync lets you see your favourite tracks as well as hear them, visualising your music with the Wave or Flow lighting patterns.

With no additional setup required, plug-and-play JBL Quantum Duo PC speakers enhance any gaming experience. Intuitive controls mean you can change volume and lighting effortlessly, keeping you focused and in the moment, enjoying wireless audio streaming with built-in Bluetooth.

Connect JBL Quantum Duo PC gaming speakers effortlessly to any system via Audio-in and USB. Fully compatible with Mac, Windows and gaming consoles.

The JBL Quantum Duo is available now for $269.95 from all good retailers.

JBL Quantum 50 earbuds with 8.6mm drivers are also powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Signature. With a separated master volume slider, mic mute and multi-function button, JBL Quantum 50 keeps things simple and optimised for multi-player gaming. The microphone is close to the mouth and separated from the other controls, giving you superior voice pickup.

The new JBL Quantum 50 earbuds combine JBL patented ergonomic technology and ultra-soft silicone giving a secure fit allowing for longer mobile gaming sessions. The JBL Quantum 50 is made for mobile but also compatible with all platforms: Windows, Mac, Xbox ONE, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.

JBL Quantum 50 will be available for sale end of August for $54.95 from all good retailers.