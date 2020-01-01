Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted on 28-Jul-2020 21:40 | Filed under: News


QNAP Systems, Inc. and Catalyst Cloud have announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3). QNAP NAS users located in the Oceania region can now enjoy a cloud object storage service that offers simple pricing, great cost-efficiency and high performance.

 

“By supporting the popular Catalyst Cloud Object Storage, we’re giving QNAP NAS users in the Australia and NZ region more choices to freely build a hybrid cloud solution that is fast in response, high in cost efficiency, and flexible in expansion,” said Aseem Manmualiya, product manager of QNAP.

 

Catalyst Cloud is a New Zealand company that offers infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST. The company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

 

HBS 3 is the latest version of QNAP’s data backup/restore/synchronization solution to assist users with disaster recovery plans. HBS 3 can back up and synchronize data to supported cloud storage services. For these solutions, users can now select Catalyst Cloud as their cloud storage and enjoy versatile benefits including low cost and high performance.

 

Catalyst Cloud Object Storage is an enterprise-class, highly available cloud storage solution that allows storing large amounts of data affordably. Catalyst Cloud provides an industry-standard object storage interface to use with storage applications, gateways, and other platforms. Catalyst Cloud offers standards-based APIs to access storage services free of charge, so all you pay for is storage fees and your outbound internet traffic charges. Catalyst Cloud brings all cloud storage services under two tiers of storage to reduce complexity and increase cost predictability for companies and enterprises. Their new single region object storage option launched in April, priced at only NZ$0.03 per GB per month, gives New Zealand QNAP NAS users an even cheaper way to store their data safely in New Zealand.  

 

“The integration of QNAP’s backup and cloud storage gateway software with Catalyst Cloud Object Storage creates an affordable pathway for businesses to create a highly efficient hybrid cloud solution with easy and affordable pricing,” said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. “It also allows their data to be stored securely here in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies.” 

 





